Abu Dhabi: Repton Abu Dhabi is proud to announce its attainment of the ‘Outstanding’ rating in all areas from the British Schools Overseas (BSO) report for the 2022-2023 academic year. Highly extraordinary for a school to achieve ‘Outstanding’ in all areas in its inaugural inspection; the report described Repton Abu Dhabi as ‘a beacon of excellence’ and praised Repton Abu Dhabi’s dedication to offering personalised student learning outcomes within its enriched curriculum.

The report emphasised the Rose and Fry campuses’ excellent approach to teaching methodologies resulting in high academic attainment from FS 1 to Year 13. The inspection report made comment about the quality of learning, behaviour and politeness of students, maintenance of facilities, level of care and support offered by the school to its pupils, and the quality of leadership across the Reem Island campuses.

BSO inspectors highlighted the school’s positive, productive and joyful atmosphere. The report also showcased students’ excellent achievements and praised Repton Abu Dhabi’s average standardised student scores, which exceeded those attained by many schools globally. With diversity and culture at the forefront, the inspection report also highlighted that Repton Abu Dhabi nurtures a growth mindset in its students, empowering Reptonians to celebrate the local and international cultures and heritage of its diverse group of student nationalities. Underpinning the quality of relationships, students and staff display a genuine understanding of the needs of their peers and strengthen school values of resilience, self-awareness, respect, empathy and confidence.

About Repton Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.



Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically, and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.



The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the IGCSE and A-level curricula. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.



