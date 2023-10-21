Abu Dhabi:Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special sales day in Dubai, on Sunday, October 22, at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

The event includes a special offer on all of the company's projects, giving a 10% discount, with a 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until the date of hand over. The company will also announce the launch of their latest projects in Dubai.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, confirmed that the real estate market in Dubai is going through exceptional growth and activity, which enhances the company’s sales in all UAE projects. He indicated that “Reportage” is keen to provide special offers, discounts and reductions in line with the aspirations of buyers and investors, which enhances the company’s sales in all their projects in Abu Dhabi, as well as projects outside the UAE.

Reportage Properties portfolio includes 28 projects in the Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties’ sales exceeded Dhs2.3bn during 2022, compared to Dhs1.6bn achieved by the company during 2021, i.e. a growth of up to 45%.

Suleiman explained that the company’s strong sales in all their projects reinforces plans for expansion and launching more new projects.

He noted that the company recently launched a number of important projects in Dubai, including the “Bianca”, launched last year, which includes 653 townhouses. They also launched the “Verdana”, located within Dubai Investment Park, consisting of 305 townhouse units.

Suleiman confirmed that progress of construction works on all the company’s projects is reflected in the projects’ completion and delivery according to the specified timetable.

During the year 2022, Reportage Properties succeeded in completing and delivering 3 real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as the “Al Raha Lofts 1” project was delivered in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi, as well as the “Oasis Residence 1” project in Masdar City. The company also completed the first phase of The “Rukan Lofts” project, which is being developed in the “Dubailand” area in cooperation with the “Continental Investment”.

