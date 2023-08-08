Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, revealed that the Silvana project, which the company is developing in the Başakşehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, has won the European Real Estate Award as the best townhouse community.

The project was evaluated by a committee of experts specialized in real estate development, who evaluated thousands of projects annually.

Reportage Properties will be nominated for the International Real Estate Award, which will name the best real estate companies around the world.

“We are proud of our achievements that put us at the forefront of the world,” said Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO.

He explained that the company's "Silvana" project won the European Real Estate Award as the best townhouse community, reflecting the excellence and quality of the company's projects, and the ability of "Reportage Properties" to implement projects with international standards and superior quality.

Last year, the company won three awards within the Arab Real Estate Awards 2022-2023, in the Arab and African regions, which is one of the most important regional awards, affiliated with international real estate awards. The "Al -Maria Vista 2" project won the two prizes "Best Extra Tall Project", and " Best Extra Tall Project 5 -stars", and the "Al Raha Lofts" won the Award for Best Residential project of more than 20 units.

Suleiman stressed that the winning of the European Real Estate Award as the best townhouse community, reflects the distinguished position of the project, which is characterized by strategic location near the tourist attractions of Istanbul, and includes green spaces, various facilities and services. The units are characterized by distinguished design and high quality materials.

"Silvana" extends over an area of 48 thousand square meters, and provides 232 townhouses, designed in the Italian style, and includes 4 fully finished rooms, with a height of a ground and two floors. The project qualifies buyers to obtain Turkish citizenship.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio includes 25 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.