Riyadh: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE-based real estate developer, will be present to share in the activities "Cityscape Global 2024" exhibition, which is held in Saudi Arabia for the second year in a row, under the slogan "The Future of Life", at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, from November 11 to 14.

"Reportage Properties" confirmed keenness to participate in the "Cityscape Global 2024" exhibition in Riyadh, which provides an important platform for investors, real estate developers, designers and innovators, to exchange experience and expertise and make deals, in addition to explore the most important real estate projects worldwide.

During participation in the exhibition, Reportage will showcase their latest real estate projects inside and outside the UAE, while offering various discounts on the company's projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

The company is providing a special offer on the "Montenapoleone" project in Cairo, Egypt, which offer a 15% discount, a 15% down payment and 1% monthly installments. They also offer a 10% discount on the "Najd 2" project in Saudi Arabia, with a 10% down payment and 1% monthly payments.

The company is also providing a special offer on 12 of its projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with rates ranging from 5% to 15%, with down payments ranging from 5% to 20%, all with a 1% monthly installments. They also offer discounts of up to 30% when paying in cash for the "Sylvana" project in Turkey, and up to 40% when paying in cash for the "Afra Park" project in Turkey.

Reportage Properties' portfolio includes 50 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, East Africa (Rwanda, Uganda), and Azerbaijan.

It’s worth saying that the company’s sales exceeded AED 3.7 ($1 billion) in 2023, compared to AED 2.3 in 2022, with a growth exceeding 60%.

Reportage Properties stressed the importance of the "Cityscape Global 2024" exhibition in Riyadh, in providing an ideal and distinctive platform to support real estate development and investment companies by promoting their real estate projects, benefiting from the major urban and economic renaissance witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition 2024 version includes the Real Estate Investors Forum, which hosts 150 investors from 22 countries, aiming to enhance cooperation in investment projects, and provide an important center for opportunities and investments.