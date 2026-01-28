Sharjah, UAE: Reportage Group marked a confident start to 2026 by sponsoring and participating in ACRES, held from 21 to 24 January in Sharjah, achieving AED 110 million in closed sales over the four-day exhibition.

As the first real estate exhibition of 2026, ACRES set the pace for the year ahead, bringing together leading developers, investors, and industry stakeholders from across the UAE. Reportage Group’s sponsorship reflected its continued commitment to supporting key industry platforms that strengthen investor confidence and market momentum.

During the exhibition, Reportage Group showcased a curated selection of developments, including its flagship projects such as R.Hills and BRABUS Island, which drew strong interest from both local and international investors. The projects’ design-led concepts, strategic locations, and value-driven positioning contributed significantly to the Group’s strong sales performance throughout the event.

“Launching the year at ACRES Sharjah was a strategic decision for us,” said a spokesperson from Reportage Group. “Closing AED 110 million during the first exhibition of 2026 demonstrates sustained demand for well-conceived developments like R.Hills and BRABUS Island, and reinforces confidence in the direction of the market.”

The results at ACRES Sharjah build on Reportage Group’s growth trajectory and signal a promising year ahead, as the Group continues to expand its portfolio and deliver thoughtfully designed communities across the UAE and international markets.

About Reportage Group

Reportage Group is a leading real estate developer headquartered in the UAE, specializing in residential and mixed-use developments that combine design excellence, quality construction, and long-term value. With a growing footprint across multiple markets, the Group remains committed to shaping communities that respond to the evolving needs of investors and residents alike.