Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Polygant, a PropTech company specializing in real estate digitalization across the Gulf, has announced the launch of RE.Platform Explorer ( https://map.re-platform.io ) — a publicly accessible map and catalog of real estate projects across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The launch is timed to a pivotal regulatory shift: from 2026, Saudi Arabia is opening its real estate market to direct foreign ownership, creating unprecedented demand for transparent, structured, and English-language property data from international buyers and investors.

Image: RE.Platform Explorer — interactive project map for KSA and UAE

Speaking on the launch, Stan Chernukhin, CEO of Polygant, said, “Saudi Arabia’s regulatory shift toward foreign ownership is a structural change, not a trend cycle. Developers who establish a credible digital presence now will be first in line when international capital starts moving into the market. RE.Platform Explorer is designed to make that transition as straightforward as possible — every developer in our system gets a public profile that is indexed, searchable, and available to international audiences from day one.”

Bridging the Digital Infrastructure Gap

Despite Saudi Arabia's fast-growing real estate market — valued at over $160 billion and expected to grow at nearly 8% annually — a significant share of developers still lack structured digital infrastructure. Many have no English-language websites, no standardized project listings, and no live unit availability data accessible to international audiences.

RE.Platform Explorer addresses this gap directly. The platform aggregates projects from Saudi and UAE developers into a single searchable map, with each project displaying location, unit types, pricing, construction status, and ROI. Developers on the platform receive a dedicated public profile, indexed and accessible to buyers and investors worldwide.

Image: RE.Platform — project catalog with live availability and CRM tools

Supporting Vision 2030 and Saudi PropTech Priorities

The launch directly supports the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which calls for increasing homeownership to 70%, expanding the contribution of real estate to GDP, and building a digitally enabled investment environment. The Real Estate General Authority (REGA) has identified PropTech as a key pillar of the sector’s transformation, and the Saudi PropTech market is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19%.

RE.Platform Explorer is designed to complement this trajectory — not as a consumer portal, but as infrastructure for developers. The platform gives Saudi and UAE developers an immediate digital presence and the tools to manage in-house sales, availability, and leads from a single environment.

The platform offers an interactive property catalog, real-time data

How the Platform Works

RE.Platform Explorer operates on two levels:

Explorer (https://map.re-platform.io ): A public aggregation layer — searchable map and project catalog, filterable by country, city, project type and status. Covers Saudi Arabia and UAE at launch, with Qatar and Bahrain planned.

Developer profiles: Each developer on the platform gets a dedicated public page with their project portfolio, live unit availability, floor plans, and pricing — managed through the RE.Platform backoffice and CRM.

Today, real estate businesses need to adopt digital transformation to stay competitive. RE.Platform provides the full operating environment — from catalog management and visual floor plans to CRM, bookings, and payments — all within a single SaaS environment built specifically for developers with in-house sales teams.

Media Contact

Company Name: RE.Platform

Contact Person: Stan Chernukhin

Email: contacts@re-platform.io

City: Riyadh

Website: https://map.re-platform.io