Dubai, UAE: Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for home and businesses, today announced ReoNeura™, its next-generation AI system transforming smart security, and unveiled the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, the world's first 4K 360-degree PTZ floodlight camera with local AI Video Search at GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

ReoNeura™: AI Security for Every Moment

Tired of endless video scrubbing, missed events, or false alerts? ReoNeura™ is designed to tackle these challenges. It is Reolink's intelligent AI system that sees smarter, understands deeper, and responds faster.

In July, Reolink debuted ReoNeura™, powering its AI Video Search to make video review faster and more precise. At GITEXGLOBAL 2025, the company is expanding ReoNeura™ with even more AI features. Two highlights include:

Smart Detection: Includes Person & Object Detection, which identifies people, animals, vehicles, bikes and parcels. Custom zones and schedules help reduce false alerts. And Smart Event Detection (Beta), adds the ability to track deliveries and detect when objects appear or disappear, sending alerts that matter most.

AI Video Captioning: Automatically converts footage into clear, natural-language summaries, allowing users to grasp what happened at a glance without watching lengthy clips.

Reolink also offers business-focused AI features, such as Customer Flow Analysis, which helps small and medium-size businesses track visitor traffic, generate 24-hour heat maps of busy zones, and receive real-time crowding alerts. These insights support clearer decision-making and more efficient operations.

Reolink is committed to bringing these smart AI features across more of its product lines. ReoNeura™ delivers AI across Reolink security cameras, network video recorders, and the cloud, giving users the flexibility to deploy smart features wherever they need them most.

TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi: Safety in Sight, Moments in Light

Expanding its Floodlight Camera | Reolink Outdoor Cam with Floodlight, Reolink introduced TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, a dual-lens hardwired PTZ floodlight camera that combines 4K ultra HD resolution, smooth pan-tilt control, and a triple PIR sensor array. TrackFlex delivers full 360° coverage and 270° out-of-field motion detection—even auto-rotating to capture movement before subjects enter the frame. With AI Video Search built in, users can quickly locate key events for smarter, more efficient security management.

When night falls, TrackFlex shines. Its dual adjustable floodlights provide up to 3000 lumens of illumination and support both warm (3000K) and cool (6000K) color temperatures, balancing visibility, aesthetics, and security deterrence.

Together, ReoNeura™ and TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi showcase Reolink's commitment to redefining smart security with advanced AI and innovative product design. Please visit https://reolink.com/lp/reolink-at-gitex/ to learn more.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Reolink Innovation Inc.