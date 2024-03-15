Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 March 2024: The Rental Disputes Center (RDC) received AED 150,000 donation from ‘Stratum’ Owners Association Management company to assist financially distressed cases in rental dispute lawsuits at RDC.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Chairman of the RDC at Dubai Land Department, accepted the donation cheque from Saeed Abdulkareem Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum’ Owners Association Management company, addressed to the ‘Yadul Khair’ committee.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa expressed gratitude to Stratum for its generous gesture, highlighting its commitment to the UAE’s leadership principles of social responsibility and humanitarian work: “The spirit of giving persists, with more companies joining to contribute to the positive impact of the ‘Yadul Khair’ committee. Supporting these initiatives fosters social solidarity and strengthens community bonds.”

His Excellency Judge Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Anwahi, President of RDC’s ‘Yadul Khair’ committee, said: “Through these continuous efforts, the committee has helped many financially distressed individuals affected by rental disputes and outstanding financial claims, representing various nationalities. The RDC aims not only to prevent their ongoing financial burdens and alleviate restrictions but also to ensure landlords’ rights.”

Saeed Abdulkareem Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum Owners Association Management company, expressed, "Our objective is to extend humanitarian assistance to individuals experiencing financial difficulties resulting from court judgments against them. By offering this support, we provide them with hope to reconstruct their lives, reintegrate into society, and uphold principles of solidarity and mutual aid, thereby ensuring a life of dignity."

