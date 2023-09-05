Dubai, U.A.E – Chef Kuzma, a visionary in the world of pastry art, is proud to announce the grand opening of ARTE, his state-of-the-art production and showroom facility, located on the ground floor of the Galadari Building in Production City. As he prepares to embark on this exciting journey, he also sets his sights on taking the helm at ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop in Dubai Mall this coming November.

The spacious showroom and factory covering an impressive 377 square meters, is set to open its doors to the public on September 18th. It promises to be a culinary haven where customers can immerse themselves in the world of custom cakes and exquisite pastries, curated with Chef Kuzma's signature artistry.

One of the unique features of this facility is the opportunity for customers to book private, one-on-one sessions with Chef Kuzma himself. In the dedicated factory private room, patrons can engage in a personal consultation with the chef to discuss their specific requirements and preferences. This exclusive experience includes the chance to taste a variety of cake flavors, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their customized cakes.

The Production City facility will cater for all events including weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, themed parties, birthdays, gala and private dinners, art exhibitions, gallery openings and many more.

Prices for customized cakes will vary depending on size, ingredients, and additional designs, but an approximate starting price point for a 1kg customized cake is 350AED.

“I would like to invite everyone to our production and showroom facility in Dubai, where we'll craft culinary wonders and turn dreams into delectable realities. This space is designed to be a playground for creativity, where we can collaborate with our clients to design the perfect custom cakes that reflect their unique tastes and preferences. It's not just about ordering a cake; it's about crafting an experience that resonates with your soul,” said Chef Kuzma.

Chef Kuzma has been tantalizing taste buds and pushing culinary boundaries for over two decades. His passion for crafting extraordinary desserts and pastries has earned him acclaim from food enthusiasts around the world. His hands, guided by an unwavering commitment to innovation, craft desserts that are nothing short of awe-inspiring masterpieces. With an affinity for elevating sweets into art, his creations are an exploration of taste, texture, and visual splendor that captivate the senses.

Don't miss the grand opening of Chef Kuzma's production and showroom facility on September 18th, 2023, and stay tuned for his arrival at ARTE Fine Art Cakes & Coffee Shop in Dubai Mall this November. Dubai is about to experience a culinary renaissance led by Chef Kuzma, a true icon in the world of gastronomy.

The ARTE facility and showroom is located at Galadari b16, production city, ground floor, shop 2 and opens daily, from 8:00am to 10:00PM

For enquiries, please call +971 52 575 2211. For the latest updates, follow Chef Kuzma on Instagram @kuzma_lozhnikov and @arte.dubai

About Chef Kuzma:

Chef Kuzma Lozhnikov is a renowned pastry chef in Russia. Described as a visionary pastry chef, he is a master of sugary symphonies who elevates desserts to an art form, pushing the boundaries of creativity, and capturing hearts one exquisite bite at a time. With an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Chef Kuzma was part of Master Chef Russia. He hails from the picturesque city of St. Petersburg and brings his innovative flair to explore fresh horizons and embrace the thrill of new challenges in Dubai.

Chef Kuzma's artistry shines most brilliantly in the realm of custom cakes, where he relentlessly pushes the frontiers of realism. The true joy for him is witnessing the astonishment on his customers' faces as they come to terms with the surreal reality that the masterpiece before them is, indeed, an edible creation. As Chef Kuzma takes his creative mastery to Dubai, he stands ready to etch an indelible mark on the world of fine art cakes, continuing to spread the joy of delectable beauty wherever his culinary journey takes him.