Muscat: – The Ibra branch of Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has reopened after undergoing significant renovations, in the presence of His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed Al Shamsi, Governor of Sharqiyah North, along with the CEO and senior management team from the bank. The renovations aimed to enhance and modernize various services and elements, ensuring a more efficient banking experience for customers. Digital banking services and customer privacy are central to these upgrades.

The Ibra branch now enjoys a modern look and feel, with digital banking channels and digital screens with the latest information about OAB products and services, in addition to charging pods for phones/tablets allowing customers to plug in and bank on the go. Other new features include private offices for customers to meet customer service representatives.

The renovation is part of OAB’s move towards new-look branches across the Sultanate, updating traditional existing branches with new design and customer experience elements. It follows the recent openings of an enhanced and relocated Duqm branch and OAB’s new flagship Ruwi branch, with state-of-the-art services offering an improved banking experience for customers.

