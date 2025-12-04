Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Reno, the region’s leading tech-driven renovation platform, has secured $4 million, in a mix of equity and debt, in funding to scale its mission of building the region’s first end-to-end operating system for renovations. The current fundraise supports the launch of Reno’s new app in early 2026, introducing real-time AI-powered design, instant budget estimates, and an intelligent materials engine that gives customers an absolute clarity from the very first step of their renovation journey. The round was led by 500 Sanabil, Hub71, Plus VC, Zero 100 VC, FlyerOne Ventures, Sandstorm VC, AngelSpark and Swiss Founders Fund.

The investment will fuel Reno’s expansion across the UAE and GCC, reinforcing its mission to simplify and streamline the renovation journey from start to finish. Unlike traditional renovation services, Reno integrates design, project management, contractor oversight, financing options including its signature Renovate Now, Pay Later offering into a single platform, creating a transparent, structured and fully supervised renovation experience. By combining AI-driven workflow and transparent oversight, all deliverables are centralised through milestone-based processes that give homeowners and property investors unmatched control and visibility.

For homeowner Camillo Schobesberger, a busy professional with two young children, this platform-driven approach transformed what could have been a highly disruptive renovation into a smooth, structured experience. With daily updates, clear budget oversight and milestone-linked payments, Camillo was able to track every stage remotely and keep the project on schedule. Reno’s organised workflow reduced the typical renovation setbacks and helped avoid unexpected additional costs. “Reno made the renovation journey smooth for my family, minimising disruption to our daily lives and avoiding temporary storage or rental accommodations. On top of that, the carefully managed upgrades increased my property value by nearly 40%. What is usually the most stressful investment after buying a home became completely manageable thanks to Reno,” said Camillo.

For property investors, Reno unlocks a new dimension of value. Ibrahim Shami, CEO and co-founder of Seraya—one of the UAE’s fastest-growing short-term rental operators—experienced this first-hand. His company needed a solution to scale property renovations, while managing cash flow efficiently. Through Reno’s Renovate Now, Pay Later (RNPL) financing options, he could renovate multiple units without paying upfront, repaying costs once his apartments started generating rental income. With Reno’s support, Ibrahim increased his renovation pace from two to four apartments per month, effectively doubling the growth of his portfolio. “Reno’s solutions turned a bottleneck into an opportunity, letting me expand my portfolio faster and smarter,” said Ibrahim.

“Our goal is to make home renovations as seamless and transparent as possible, " said Marc Michel, Co-founder and CEO of Reno. Whether it’s busy families looking to upgrade their homes or investors seeking to enhance property value, Reno provides the tools and oversight to deliver projects efficiently and stress-free.”With the $4M funding, Reno plans to expand its footprint across the GCC, scale its technology capabilities and continue refining the renovation experience. By leveraging innovation and data-driven workflows, Reno is redefining how renovations are managed, helping clients save time, reduce stress and maximize the value of their properties.

About Reno

Reno is the all-in-one, end-to-end interior design and renovation platform for residential and commercial projects. The first of its kind in the UAE, Reno combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise, to bring world-class interior designers and renovation experts directly to users in one convenient, app-based experience.

Founded in 2024 by CEO Marc Michel, CCO Amr Hosny and COO Farah Karabeg, Reno simplifies, streamlines and democratizes high-quality renovations, making them more accessible via live progress tracking, personalized service and an innovative Renovate Now, Pay Later (RNPL) financing solution. From initial design to final handover, Reno offers transparent, trusted solutions with clear timelines and costs, and quality craftsmanship guaranteed.