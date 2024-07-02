Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Relm Insurance Ltd., proudly announces its foray into the MENA region through the acquisition of B&F Partners Ltd., now known as Relm Insurance MENA Ltd. This strategic move enables Relm Insurance to commence operations via its Dubai-based affiliate with a Category 4 license authorized by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This move solidly positions Relm as the pivotal player in providing specialized insurance solutions to companies operating in high-growth and emerging industries such as AI, Web3, and the space economy.



Relm Insurance Ltd., an insurance company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, will bring its specialized underwriting experience and market leading insurance products to the MENA market. The establishment of Relm Insurance MENA, headquartered in DIFC, Dubai, marks a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion strategy.



"This acquisition opens up new avenues for Relm Insurance to work more closely with its distribution partners in the UAE and the broader MENA region to cater directly to the insurance needs of businesses operating in rapidly evolving industries such as AI, Web3, and the space economy," said Joseph Ziolkowski, Founder and CEO at Relm Insurance Ltd. "By leveraging our sector expertise, underwriting experience and our tailored insurance products, we aim to help bolster the resilience of innovative companies in emerging, high-growth industries."



The inauguration of operations in Dubai not only enhances Relm Insurance's reach but also reinforces its commitment to serving innovative industries. With a dedicated team and office space in the heart of Dubai, Relm Insurance MENA will operate as a Managing General Agent (MGA), working closely with local broking partners to maximize accessibility of essential insurance coverage to its target clientele.



"We are excited about the opportunities presented by our expansion into the MENA region. Dubai is quickly becoming a global finance hub thanks to its forward-thinking regulations for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, attracting top financial companies worldwide," remarked Bruno Bertucci, CEO at Relm Insurance MENA, Ltd. "This global expansion initiative furthers Relm’s dedication to our mission of contributing to the building of the future by creating solutions for complex risks for innovative markets."



About Relm Insurance Ltd.



Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these high-growth markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries.



Relm’s unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record make it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of Web3, digital assets, AI, and Bio and Space tech. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech.



Please visit www.mena.relminsurance.com for more information.