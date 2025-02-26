From digital asset insurance to AI-related risk management and solutions, the partnership ensures businesses operating in these industries can secure the coverage they need to thrive.

Partnership will initially support companies in the UAE and Bahrain, with plans to extend services to Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets in MENA.

Dubai, UAE — Liva Group, a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, and Relm Insurance — the only insurer dedicated to dedicated to emerging sectors — today signed a strategic partnership aimed at empowering innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging sectors such as digital assets, biotech, and AI.

The union will deliver tailored insurance solutions that address the unique and complex needs of tech companies.

The partnership was formally signed by Martin Rueegg, CEO of Liva Group, and Joseph Ziolkowski, Global CEO and Founder of Relm Insurance, at DIFC AI Campus as part of DFS Dialogues. DFS Dialogues are exclusive strategic conversations that take place in invite-only gatherings in the lead-up to the Dubai FinTech Summit.

Whether they’re start-ups or established players, firms in emerging sectors often struggle to get the right insurance due to a lack of understanding of their industries’ rapidly evolving landscape, which stifles innovation and deters investment. By combining Liva Group’s deep market knowledge with Relm's deep expertise in specialised insurance, the partnership will provide unparalleled support to these companies, empowering them to tackle complex challenges and seize new opportunities.

The alliance will initially support companies in the UAE and Bahrain, with plans to extend services to Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets in MENA, supporting the region’s development as a leader in digital transformation, AI innovation, and blockchain technology.

Martin Rueegg, Group CEO of Liva Group, said: “Sectors such as digital assets and AI are critical to the next phase of growth in this region. We believe that unlocking their full potential requires fostering an environment where creativity, collaboration, and innovation can thrive. At Liva, we recognise that technology is a key enabler of this transformation. By leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions, we are not only improving customer experiences but also enhancing our ability to anticipate and respond to evolving market needs. A key aspect of this is providing entrepreneurs and investors with the confidence to embrace new challenges and explore fresh ideas. This mission is at the heart of our partnership with Relm.”

Joseph Ziolkowski, Global CEO & Founder of Relm Insurance, added: “Our priority is to support clients and brokers by providing the insurance solutions tailored for innovative businesses in this region. This collaboration enables brokers to offer their clients the security they need to thrive in complex and dynamic sectors.”

Operating through its Dubai-based affiliate, Relm Insurance holds a Category 4 licence issued by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With its new headquarters in DIFC and regulation under the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Relm is well-positioned to provide its specialised insurance solutions in the region.

About Liva Group

Liva is an insurance group operating across the GCC, founded on the belief that insurance is a pillar that supports both personal and professional lives. As one of the pioneering insurance players in the region, Liva’s team of 1,200 employees is dedicated to offering products and services centred on customer needs, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive. Serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has a strong and growing presence in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain across motor, health, life, home, travel, and commercial insurance, as well owning subsidiaries such as NSSPL (India) and Inayah TPA (UAE), supporting its long-term strategy to scale and diversify the business. The word "Liva" signifies "protection" or "life”, reflecting the Group’s commitment to protecting what matters most to its people, its partners, and, most of all, its customers.

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier that supports emerging industries driving innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019, Relm offers a wide range of insurance products to high-growth markets, including digital assets, blockchain, AI, biotech, and the space economy. With a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech, Relm is widely recognised for its industry expertise and solutions-driven approach, making it a trusted risk partner for businesses operating at the frontier of technological innovation.