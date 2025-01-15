Abu Dhabi, UAE – Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability), specialists in reliability solutions, is proud to announce that is has achieved its certification to ISO 9001 Quality Management System for providing solutions to industrial sector including power and desalination, water and waste water, oil and gas and district cooling through trading equipment, parts and providing expert opinions.

ISO 9001 Quality Management System provides a recognized framework for verifying that an organization’s quality management system (QMS) meets the internationally recognized requirements of the ISO 9001 standard.

"This globally recognized certification reflects our unwavering commitment to quality management, continuous improvement, and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners," said William Maxwell, General Manager at RMT Reliability. "Achieving ISO 9001 is not just a milestone—it’s a testament to our dedication to upholding the highest standards in reliability, condition monitoring, and innovative solutions for our customers across industries."

As we embark on this new chapter, we remain focused on ensuring quality excellence and fostering stronger partnerships that help our clients achieve their goals with confidence.

About RMT Reliability:

Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability) is a leading provider of reliability solutions and products in the Middle East, specializing in advanced technologies for machinery maintenance, condition monitoring, and asset management.

www.reliability.ae

About BSI:

Since 1901, BSI has been creating an enduring legacy of transformation for the benefit of all. Across all divisions and services, BSI delivers on its purpose by helping its clients to fulfil theirs. For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world and support a 13,000-strong global community of experts. With our extensive expertise in standards, Assurance, Regulatory, and Consulting services, we can support you to enhance your performance, achieve sustainable growth, manage risks, and be a partner in progress.

www.bsigroup.com