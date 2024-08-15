Aden, Yemen – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation (YGAPC) have completed the successful rehabilitation of two transit sheds at the Port of Aden. This achievement is part of UNDP Yemen’s Improvement of Efficiency in the Port of Aden Project, implemented with generous funding from the Government of Japan to enhance the Port of Aden through more efficient infrastructure.

Due to prolonged crises in Yemen, economic conditions had hindered the maintenance of crucial transit sheds at the port, and lack of safe storage for imported goods forced port operators to transfer cargo to distant warehouses, located up to 500 meters from shipping berths. This not only increased the risk of weather damage to the goods but also contributed to inefficiencies in port operations.

The rehabilitation of the transit sheds began in August 2023 and was completed July 2024 with each transit shed now offering 170 meters of length and 60 meters of width, providing ample space for storing thousands of tons of cargo, reducing ship waiting times and increasing handling capacity. The project will further increase port efficiency with the digitalization of the Aden Container Terminal through installation of a wireless communication system.

“The rehabilitation of these two vital transit sheds is a crucial step towards enhancing the operational capacity and efficiency of the Port of Aden. By ensuring that goods can be stored safely, we are not only protecting vital imports, but also supporting Yemen’s immediate and long-term economic recovery,” states UNDP Yemen Resident Representative Zena Ali Ahmad.

Mr. Mohammed Amzarba, Chairman of the Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports

Corporation, adds, “This project marks a significant milestone for the Port of Aden. With the improved facilities, we can provide better services to our stakeholders, ultimately fostering trade and economic growth in the region.”

Mr. Kazuhiro Higashi, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan for Yemen, remarked, “The rehabilitation of the transit sheds at the Port of Aden demonstrates Japan's commitment to supporting Yemen’s recovery and development. By enhancing the port’s capacity, we are not only facilitating trade but also contributing to the stability and prosperity of the future of Yemen.” This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of UNDP, the Government of Yemen, and the Government of Japan to improving port operations, vital to supporting international trade as driver of poverty reduction and economic growth in Yemen.

