United Arab Emirates – Mercury Security, the global leader in open architecture access control hardware, returns to ISC West to highlight a new addition to their industry-defining controller platform—the Mercury embedded application environment, an open platform that enables technology partners and OEMs to develop and deploy custom applications directly on Mercury MP Controllers.

“We have a lot of exciting things happening at Mercury, and a dedicated booth at ISC West is the perfect place to showcase them,” said Steve Lucas, vice president of sales at Mercury Security. “We are excited to show customers the Mercury embedded application environment running on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers, along with a range of new solutions targeting the platform. We’re giving our partners the ability to develop directly on the controller, unlocking new levels of system intelligence at the edge.”

Unlike traditional access controllers that rely on server-based logic and are limited in upstream system connections, this platform brings real-time logic processing to the edge—reducing latency, increasing availability and enhancing system redundancy.

By shifting intelligence closer to the door, the platform improves system responsiveness, minimizes network dependency and enables advanced operational features. It also simplifies interoperability, seamlessly integrating controllers, IoT devices, elevators, readers, locks and more.

For access control and IoT ecosystem stakeholders who need a secure, scalable and customizable platform, the Mercury embedded application environment delivers unmatched flexibility—supporting third-party app integration and enabling custom business logic to run directly on the controller. Instead of just linking a reader to a management system for access decisions, Mercury controllers act as a nexus, integrating multiple systems and devices for broader functionality and stronger performance.

“The access control industry is shifting toward more decentralized, intelligent security systems,” said Daniel Gundlach, vice president, head of Physical Access Control Solutions business unit in North America at HID. “Our embedded application environment gives our partners the tools to build smarter, more adaptable solutions that align with today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

At ISC West, Mercury is showcasing the broad capabilities of its embedded application environment in collaboration with key launch partners and their certified apps:

ASSA ABLOY HES KS210 OSDP Access Control Server Cabinet Lock : With the Mercury KS210 device app, OEMs can now quickly & easily add support for up to 32 KS210 OSDP server cabinet locks without the need to build custom integrations.

: With the Mercury KS210 device app, OEMs can now quickly & easily add support for up to 32 KS210 OSDP server cabinet locks without the need to build custom integrations. HID pivCLASS : Enables pivCLASS support on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers, adding PKI-based authentication at the door to meet security standards required in government facilities and other regulated industries.

: Enables pivCLASS support on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers, adding PKI-based authentication at the door to meet security standards required in government facilities and other regulated industries. SecuriThings : This system-class app simplifies security audits by discovering devices on the network and generating detailed reports on their status, including firmware versions, host connectivity and other key security metrics.

: This system-class app simplifies security audits by discovering devices on the network and generating detailed reports on their status, including firmware versions, host connectivity and other key security metrics. Viakoo: This SaaS application maintains system health across CPS environments, such as physical security. System reliability is ensured with real-time monitoring, vulnerability identification, lifecycle data, and other critical details. Viakoo takes action to remediate vulnerabilities with firmware updates, password rotations, and certificate management.

Launched in June 2024, Mercury MP Controllers quickly set a new standard in access control, offering unprecedented flexibility. These controllers are the foundation for the Mercury embedded application environment, enabling software providers and integrators to seamlessly combine access control technologies, elevator control, building automation, IoT applications and third-party solutions into a unified, centralized infrastructure. This flexible approach eliminates vendor lock-in and provides the freedom to choose the right solution for specific customer requirements while future-proofing investments.

Mercury Security, an HID company, has pioneered flexible hardware solutions that empower OEMs and integrators to create best-in-class systems for over 30 years. Mercury MP Controllers support a wide range of consistent standards, including OSDP, MQTT and TLS, ensuring interoperability across access control, building automation and IoT applications.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We enable people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand.

About Mercury Security

Founded in 1992, Mercury Security is at the forefront of innovation in access control. With over 30 years of expertise and commitment to open architecture, Mercury has built a future-proof platform that ensures seamless interoperability between leading software and technical solutions.

As the trusted controller platform supplier for open architecture-based deployments, Mercury has more than 5 million controllers installed worldwide. In collaboration with our partners and parent company, HID, Mercury continues to drive innovation by establishing controller standards that promote long-term stability and adaptability in the ever-evolving security landscape.