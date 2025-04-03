The Trump administration is talking to all major trading partners throughout the world about ways to bring down President Donald Trump's new tariffs, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday, adding that they will have to change their rules to allow more imports of U.S. products.

Lutnick told CNBC television a day after Trump announced a 10% global baseline tariff and steep reciprocal duties that the discussions had been going on for more than a month.

"The key is, will they take our agricultural products? Will they treat us fairly? Can they treat us fairly? And the answer is, over time, that is going to be yes," Lutnick told CNBC television. "American products are going to be better sold elsewhere in the world."

