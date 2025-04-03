Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has signed a cooperation agreement with Rotana Hotels Group, aimed at diversifying the range of services and incentives available to women entrepreneurs who are members of the Council and holders of the "Mubdia" license. The agreement seeks to support businesses and enterprises owned and managed by women in Abu Dhabi by offering exclusive deals, packages, and discounts to Council members. Additionally, it facilitates the promotion of local, artisanal, and creative products, as well as specialized services from women-owned businesses within the Council, leveraging Rotana Hotels' extensive presence as a key hospitality and tourism hub in the UAE.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, emphasized the Council’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and forging strategic partnerships with both public and private sector entities. She stated:

"The Council is dedicated to expanding opportunities for female entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and supporting their business growth. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to introduce incentive programs and tailored initiatives that empower businesswomen to develop their ventures with a high level of creativity and innovation, ensuring their sustainable expansion both locally and internationally. This, in turn, contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for business, investment, and entrepreneurship."

Her Excellency further highlighted that such collaborations unify efforts to provide targeted initiatives that inspire and equip women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to scale their businesses successfully.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, she added:

"We are pleased to collaborate with Rotana Hotels Group, a distinguished leader in the hospitality and tourism sector, known for its commitment to excellence and community engagement. This partnership marks an important step towards enhancing the services offered to our members, reinforcing the ecosystem that supports women-led businesses in Abu Dhabi."

From her side, Reem Al Qubaisi, founder of Yiss.add Business, remarked:

"It is an honor to collaborate with Rotana Hotels. I truly appreciate their confidence in my business. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation."

