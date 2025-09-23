A dynamic and safe testing environment under Sandbox Dubai

Fostering innovation in delivery and logistics services

Dubai: The Regulatory and Licensing Sector of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee has forged a strategic partnership with Dubai Future Foundation to provide a dynamic and secure testing environment for emerging delivery models under the Sandbox Dubai initiative.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both entities to thoroughly equip the postal and logistics ecosystem for the future digital economy, while promoting a regulatory environment that balances innovation with market safety. The collaboration further seeks to align innovation with compliance, paving the way for seamless and safe expansion of smart delivery solutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The current phase focuses on testing new delivery models, conducted in real-world conditions to generate insights on market viability and operational sustainability. This contributes to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and We the UAE 2031 vision, reinforcing the UAE’s leading position as one of the pioneers in developing proactive solutions in government and economic innovation.

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector - Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, said: “Through this collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation under the Sandbox Dubai, we aim to shift from reactive to proactive regulation. By testing gig economy delivery models, we ensure our policies keep pace with technological change and market needs, while building an open environment that supports innovation and creativity in the UAE. For such progress, we actively partner with specialised organisations to bring global expertise and practical solutions into our regulatory development.”

Khalifa AlQama, Director of the Sandbox Dubai initiative overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The collaboration will centre on advancing the innovation and regulatory ecosystem for delivery services. It aims to strengthen partnerships with technology companies and entrepreneurs to develop creative, unconventional solutions that boost the readiness of the postal and logistics sector. The goal is to position the sector to adopt the latest smart and sustainable delivery technologies, in line with the UAE’s drive towards a competitive and innovative digital economy.

This partnership sets a new global benchmark for smart governance, positioning the UAE as a world leader in shaping the future of regulation and logistics. By acting as a living lab for forward-looking policies, the UAE demonstrates how gig economy delivery models can be tested, scaled, and transformed into regulation in real time. Through such specialised collaborations, the UAE continues to launch innovation locally, scale it globally, and reinforce its standing as a hub for policy innovation and agile governance. In doing so, the UAE embodies the vision of the recently concluded Universal Postal Congress: “Leading the Change, Creating the Future.”

