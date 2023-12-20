Dubai, United Arab Emirates – REGENT, the US-based electric seaglider manufacturer and Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, have announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on the implementation of electric seagliders for middle mile logistics.

Seagliders are a new mode of transportation that combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat. Purpose-built to serve coastal and island communities, seagliders operate exclusively over the water and leverage existing dock infrastructure to carry people and cargo up to 290 km using today’s battery technology.

REGENT and Aramex will work together to assess the feasibility of integrating REGENT's high-speed seagliders into Aramex's existing logistics network. The focus will be on identifying potential middle mile routes where seagliders can transport cargo from primary ports to secondary coastal distribution nodes while providing a cleaner, more efficient alternative to existing transport options.

This partnership, facilitated by the Strategic Development Fund (SDF) as a strategic investor in REGENT, will see Aramex, known for setting the standard in express logistics, explore deployment opportunities in the Middle East initially, followed by other key markets to pave the way for a more sustainable future of logistics.

Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer - Express at Aramex, said: “At Aramex, we are committed to fostering innovation and adopting sustainable solutions that enhance our logistics capabilities while minimizing our environmental impact. The partnership with REGENT aligns well with this resolve, allowing us to explore the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies such as electric seagliders, opening up new possibilities for efficient and sustainable middle mile logistics in the Middle East and beyond.”

Angad Singh, Global Director - Innovation at Aramex, said: “We are keen to enhance our capabilities to move packages efficiently and effectively over sea routes given the expansion and development of coastal cities within our core region. This completes the trifecta of air, sea and land for our future vehicle program development.”

Billy Thalheimer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of REGENT said: “Middle mile logistics is a large, untapped opportunity for sustainable innovation. Working with forward-thinking logistics partners like Aramex will unlock new economic potential across our markets. This collaboration showcases both the multi-mission capabilities of electric seagliders and REGENT's accelerated growth in the region.”

About REGENT

REGENT is leading the way in sustainable maritime transportation. Using cutting-edge technology and innovative design, REGENT has created a new category of vehicle that is fast, efficient, and emission-free. REGENT’s seagliders combine the speed of an airplane with the maneuverability of a boat and travel exclusively over water using existing dock infrastructure. Seagliders can be seamlessly integrated into any fleet and REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators on six continents. For more information, please visit regentcraft.com.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS). Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

