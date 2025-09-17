Dubai, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has partnered with Reflex Angelo, the global Italian luxury furniture brand, to provide Pininfarina branded furniture able to enhance the one of a kind living experience at ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, the developer’s flagship project in Dubai. This collaboration marks Reflex Angelo’s debut partnership with a real estate developer in the UAE.

Apartments in ICONIC Residences will feature custom-design built-in furniture by Pininfarina. As part of collaboration with Reflex, residents will have the option to complete their homes with a Pininfarina furniture premium collection, enjoying exclusive perks and benefits that bring the full Italian experience throughout their living space. Located in Dubai Internet City, the 290-metre tower will be the tallest in the area, offering 310 luxury apartments with sea views and convenient access to hotspots like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Reflex Angelo and Pininfarina have been collaborating since 1997, delivering masterpieces such as the Vela Armchair and the Orizzonte collection, a modular seating system that balances form and function. This long-standing relationship ensures that the optional furniture offered at ICONIC Residences reflects the same design language as the apartments themselves, creating a cohesive look throughout the home.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, commented: "Our partnership with Reflex Angelo is part of our goal to deliver genuine quality and design consistency and full Pininfarina experience at ICONIC Residences. We want to ensure that residents experience a fully integrated premium home, from structure to interior. As Dubai’s elite lifestyle sets new benchmarks for global luxury, our project reflects both the city’s ambition and the expectations of a global, design-conscious audience."

Luciano Lucatello, Chairman of Reflex Angelo added: “This project stands out in our global portfolio, not only as our first collaboration with a real estate developer, but also because of the shared commitment to design integrity and material quality. Working alongside Pininfarina and MERED gives us a meaningful platform to bring our Italian craftsmanship into a market that values sophistication."

Dubai’s luxury property market is set to outpace all others in price growth in 2025. A recent Knight Frank survey found that 69 percent of high-net-worth individuals are interested in purchasing a branded residence in Dubai, underlining strong demand for projects associated with established design and architectural firms. At the same time, the UAE’s residential market is on track to exceed $400 billion in 2025, reflecting sustained investment in high-end, design-driven developments.

As MERED expands its footprint in the Middle East, the company remains focused on delivering projects that reflect international design standards and long-term impact.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.