Dubai, United Arab Emirates: REEF Luxury Developments, a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions & the visionary developer behind the world’s first patented climate-controlled sunken balcony, is once again redefining outdoor living with the launch of the world’s first Winter Garden with patented outdoor cooling technology, which will allow residents to use outdoor spaces even during the hottest months. This innovation was unveiled for the Sky Villas of REEF 999 residence, and is now proven and brought to life.

The concept was born from a desire to make outdoor environments more usable and comfortable, all year-round. The developer announced that this innovation will be present in REEF Luxury Developments’ upcoming projects.

This innovative Winter Garden was launched on Friday, 19th September at the REEF Sales Gallery in Jumeirah Thid. REEF community guests will be able to experience the Winter Garden firsthand while savoring a selection of warm and refreshing cold drinks at the café, created exclusively for the REEF community.

“More than an architectural innovation, we see Winter Garden as a lifestyle upgrade,” said Samer Ambar, Co–Founder & CEO, REEF Luxury Developments. “We wanted to create a luxury outdoor experience even in the hottest summer months, where people could reconnect with nature, enjoy quality time with loved ones.

With this latest addition, REEF Luxury Developments continues to push the boundaries of luxury real estate, transforming the way outdoor spaces are imagined and enjoyed in the region.

