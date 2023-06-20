Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cloudera, the hybrid data company, recently announced that Cloudera Observability, delivering new capabilities to the open data lakehouse implemented with Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) providing actionable insights for data, applications, and infrastructure components to optimise costs, automatically resolve issues, and improve performance. Financial governance and FinOps enable cost management to avoid budget overruns and allow capacity projections for planning purposes.

“When managing workloads that operate in the cloud space, getting an international perspective of infrastructure and service costs is among the most significant challenges for businesses today,” said Ahmad Shakora, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets at Cloudera. “With our new solution, businesses get unprecedented visibility into workload and resource utilisation to control and manage budget overruns and improve performance.”

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are the new de facto standard. According to a new Cloudera study, more than three-fourths (76%) of organisations in the Middle East currently store data in a hybrid environment, meaning they utilise both on-premises/private cloud and the public cloud. Additionally, seven out of ten respondents (72%) of organisations currently have a multi-cloud model and are working with two or more hyperscalers. With data scattered across on-premises systems and multiple public clouds, organisations need help in effectively tracking and managing cloud consumption, ensuring platform stability, and troubleshooting issues across diverse infrastructures. However, there is a solution!

Leveraging expertise from cloud service providers in hybrid data solutions, powerful tools equip customers with the means to monitor, comprehend, and optimise their deployments. Offering customisable automatic actions and pre-built alerts empowers users to proactively prevent issues, raise alarms, and optimise their workloads. With the new solution, businesses gain the edge they need to conquer the challenges of today's complex cloud environments.

“Many companies struggle with their cloud costs and unlocking continuous value from cloud investments,” said Nitish Mittal, Partner at Everest Group. “Cloudera's approach towards metadata gives CDP users a way to manage their cloud costs, including identifying rogue users, coordinating workloads for optimal cost and flagging potential resource overruns. This increasingly will become crucial for enterprises looking to manage their data on cloud estates effectively."

In a recent incident, an unidentified user inundated a business’s system with countless unnecessary queries, causing significant performance issues for critical workloads. However, with Cloudera Observability, the company could capture insights into the environment, enabling the support team to identify the culprit and provide a resolution swiftly. The support process was streamlined by delivering instant insights, resolving issues faster and reducing operational overhead.

This powerful solution optimises popular data engines like Hive, Impala, and Spark, catering specifically to data engineering workloads. It even offers premium features like custom auto-actions, deeper insights, and automated troubleshooting. It seamlessly integrates with Apache Iceberg, a vital component of Cloudera's open data lakehouse, enabling reliable and concurrent processing of large analytic tables.

Cloudera's open data lakehouse empowers organisations to perform quick analytics on structured and unstructured data at a massive scale, eliminating data silos and enabling collaboration among data teams across public and private clouds. With the solution, users can expect a more cost-effective outcome and an enhanced enterprise experience, particularly as companies embrace advanced data management for AI initiatives in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

