Muscat, Oman – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, reaffirmed its commitment to Unlock Next at COMEX 2025, Oman’s official technology show, that took place from 8th to 11th September at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

COMEX 2025 redefines the technology exhibition landscape with an expansive showcase of innovation and collaboration across diverse sectors. From groundbreaking advancements in eGovernment, fintech, and smart cities to immersive experiences in health tech, agritech, and cybersecurity, the event was a dynamic hub for digital transformation in the region.

Redington’s presence at COMEX 2025 was supported by brands from its Software Solutions Group – Fortinet, Microsoft, SAS, and SonicWall, in partnership with Looppe, showcasing its latest technologies alongside the tech distributor.

Redington’s Software Solutions Group (SSG) unifies its software, cloud, and security businesses into a single focused unit, designed to drive growth in subscription-led, service-driven models and accelerate digital transformation across the region. At the technology exhibition, the company showcased how SSG is helping partners and customers embrace cloud-first strategies, strengthen cybersecurity, and adopt innovative software solutions that deliver recurring value.

This marks the company’s second consecutive presence at this landmark event, underscoring its commitment to Oman’s rapidly advancing digital journey. Known for its rich culture and heritage, the Sultanate is now fast emerging as a hub for digital transformation. At COMEX 2025, Redington continued to champion its vision of helping businesses and governments Unlock Next in technology for the region.

The highlights of Redington’s participation at COMEX 2025 included ‘The Bridge’, a unique initiative designed to connect global technology brands with local partners and create new avenues for growth. The company also showcased next-generation solutions from leading global brands across cloud, AI, cybersecurity, data, and more. In addition, the company demonstrated practical use cases that show how organizations across the Sultanate can adopt smarter, more secure, and future-ready technologies to accelerate their growth.

Redington brought together leading technologies and strategic partnerships to power Oman’s next wave of digital transformation.

Jeetendra Berry, President, GCCL, Redington Group, said, “Oman is on the cusp of unprecedented transformation, with technology set to change the way industries operate, and societies evolve. COMEX was the stage where the country showcased its progress toward Vision 2040 and highlighted the opportunities ahead. At Redington, we see ourselves as a catalyst for innovation — creating scalable growth models and building partnerships that deliver long-term impact.

He added, “Our focus is on enabling businesses and government entities to embrace next-generation technologies with confidence, while also empowering local talent and strengthening the wider ecosystem. By connecting global expertise with local aspirations, we aim to accelerate adoption, unlock new efficiencies, and support Oman’s rise as a digital leader in the region. With COMEX 2025, we sparked new collaborations that will contribute to shaping the next phase of Oman’s digital economy.”

Redington’s participation at COMEX 2025 highlights its strong belief in Oman’s potential to become a regional leader in technology and innovation. By investing in people and partnerships, the company aims to help the ecosystem Unlock Next and create lasting impact that goes beyond the event.

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next”, Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact—helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what’s next in technology.

