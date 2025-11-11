Highest ever revenue in any quarter

PAT growth (+32%YoY) almost twice of Revenue Growth (+17%YoY)

Accelerating growth across India and the Middle East, driven by sustained investments in cloud modernisation, advanced cybersecurity, and AI-powered solutions

Redington Ltd (NSE: REDINGTON, BSE: 532805) today announced its strongest-ever quarterly performance with consolidated global revenues of ₹29,118 crore (+17% YoY), and a net profit of ₹388 crore (+32% YoY). The growth reflects Redington’s continued evolution into a technology solutions powerhouse, scaling next-generation offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, software solutions and professional services. PAT % stood at 1.57% without Arena.

Growth Driven by Execution Across Key Markets

Growth momentum remained broad-based. India and UAE grew 23% YoY each, while KSA delivered 10% growth and Africa continued its upward growth cycle. The results were supported by enhanced go-to-market alignment, deeper brand collaborations, and an expanded solutions portfolio.

“Our Q2 results highlight the strong momentum in our Software Solutions business, alongside continued growth in our core hardware portfolio. As enterprises modernize infrastructure, secure digital ecosystems, and prepare for an AI-driven future, Redington is helping them accelerate this transformation through scalable, high-value offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Software Services. Our global reach and partner ecosystem positions us well to capture sustained growth as digital transformation cycles intensify” said Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington Ltd.

Q2 FY26 Business Highlights

Software solutions group grew 48% YoY , supported by Cloud, software and Cyber security momentum through deeper brand and partner engagements

, supported by Cloud, software and Cyber security momentum through deeper brand and partner engagements Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 18% YoY , driven by higher demand in the premium segment, New product Introductions, with robust execution on Direct to Retail model

, driven by higher demand in the premium segment, New product Introductions, with robust execution on Direct to Retail model TSG grew 9%YoY driven by stronger enterprise demand in the enterprise segment {stronger enterprise demand}, large-deal execution in India and overseas

driven by stronger enterprise demand in the enterprise segment {stronger enterprise demand}, large-deal execution in India and overseas ESG grew 11%YoY led by higher PC demand in India as AI PC penetration begins to accelerate

Redington continues its transformation from a distribution-led organization into a comprehensive technology solutions platform — expanding capabilities in Cloud, AI-enabled services, Cybersecurity, and Managed Services. The company is also expanding its relevance across evolving opportunities in AI Solutions and emerging technologies, alongside continued demand for digital learning ecosystems.

The detailed Financial Report for Q2 FY26 can be accessed here: https://redingtongroup.com/financial-reports/

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature. The business involves various risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing materially. These statements are based on information currently available to the company’s management, and Redington does not undertake any obligation to update them in the future.

About Redington Ltd

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 70,000+ channel partners, Redington enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products across various markets. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted global distributor of products, services, and solutions.

For more details, visit: https://redingtongroup.com

Media Contact:

Himani Rautela

rautela.himani@redingtongroup.com