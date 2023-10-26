Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, the leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse, is highlighting its key role in extending the reach of Microsoft Security solutions through its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) brand, DigiGlass, at GITEX Global last week. This collaboration leverages Microsoft's substantial investments in cybersecurity and combines them with DigiGlass's strengths, positioning both entities as leaders in delivering cutting-edge security solutions.

Microsoft has been at the forefront of innovation in the cybersecurity landscape, continually investing in advanced technologies to address evolving threats. The tech leader’s comprehensive suite of security solutions encompasses:

Azure Sentinel: A cloud native SIEM service that provides intelligent security analytics for quick detection, investigation, and response to potential threats.

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP): An endpoint security solution that safeguards devices against sophisticated threats and offers advanced threat hunting capabilities.

Microsoft Information Protection: Ensures the secure handling of sensitive data through classification, labeling, and protection across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Azure Security Center: A unified security management system that provides advanced threat protection across cloud workloads and hybrid environments.

Identity and Access Management: Microsoft's identity and access management solutions, including Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Identity Manager, help secure user identities and control access to critical resources.

DigiGlass, as the cybersecurity arm of Redington, brings unique strengths and capabilities to the partnership. With a team of seasoned cybersecurity professionals, DigiGlass offers extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and managing robust security frameworks.

The MSSP is committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the dynamic nature of cyber threats. The partnership with Microsoft allows DigiGlass to integrate these innovations seamlessly with Microsoft Security solutions.

DigiGlass’ SOC is a centralized unit embedded with capabilities for monitoring and managing customers’ security hygiene. It comprises cloud-based cybersecurity and OT security offerings with country specific data sovereignty compliance. Customers can benefit from the completely automated framework and monitor their environments within a single pane of glass.

Organizations can benefit from a holistic approach to security that encompasses threat detection, response, and prevention, with Microsoft and DigiGlass offerings.

Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington Middle East and Africa, said, "We are excited about the synergies created by the collaboration between Redington's DigiGlass and Microsoft. Our work together is poised to redefine the cybersecurity landscape, offering organizations unparalleled protection against the evolving threat landscape.”

Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft UAE, said, "We are pleased to be collaborating with Redington's DigiGlass to bring our advanced security solutions to a wider audience. By combining our strengths, we are able to offer organizations unparalleled protection against the ever-evolving threat landscape. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible security for our customers."

-Ends-

About Redington Limited:

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune 500 company, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.

For more details, please visit https://redingtongroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact: