Dubai, UAE: Jotun Paints UAE, the region’s leading paint manufacturer, has introduced two innovations to its ‘Jotashield’ range of premium, high-quality exterior paints with long-lasting protection and advanced colour performance properties. Developed regionally by the brand’s Research & Development (R&D) team, the paints have been formulated for durability and dust resistance to protect homes and buildings from damage caused by the region’s harsh climes.

Based on the latest market needs and trends, the paints are available as smooth and textured finishes to reflect customers' aesthetic styles and preferences. Each finish blocks dust particles from penetrating the paints’ film, better protecting exterior walls against weathering and fading, reducing the need for regular maintenance.

The smooth finish, Jotashield Eterna, has been expertly tested with superior binder technology and weather-stable pigments that create long-lasting, beautiful exterior walls. Designed to stay cleaner for longer with highly resistant washability properties, and pioneering anti-dust technology, Eterna is available in over 500 colours. Its active protection additives slow down the paint’s ageing by fighting free radicals generated by the extreme effects of UV exposure. Eterna has received 15 quality assurance certifications from global third-party labs, including C02 diffusion, QUV accelerated weathering, water permeability, and salt spray testing.

Jotashield Kanva is the paint manufacturer’s first heavy textured premium exterior finish which offers a range of prominent surface design capabilities, in addition to instant colour-tinting options in over 100 colours across Jotun stores. Developed with a one-coat reducing application costs, the paint’s washability feature also ensures that dust build-up is cleaned off the surface effectively, resulting in textures that stand out and stay as vibrant and clean as the day there were painted.

Commenting on the launch of the Jotashield innovations, Christian Omvik, Regional Category Manager, Jotun MEIA, said: “When a specific challenge arises in our market, we set out to find a solution. Through our regional headquarters in the UAE, we can stay connected to our region’s markets and quickly respond to evolving local market trends with pioneering products - Jotashield Eterna and Kanva are examples of just that”.

As an industry pioneer, Jotun constantly works to strengthen its entire product portfolio by combining the best quality with constant innovation and creativity. New product ideas are developed and refined through the company’s innovation network which involves testing the new concept before an innovation board to determine its potential and efficacy.

Tina Helland, the regional R&D Director at Jotun, said: “There’s an unmet need for exterior products that not only look beautiful, but last – and lasting beauty cannot just come from colour performance and durability, the paint needs to be designed in a way that it can resist the region’s dusty climes. We are proud to have developed new, innovative products that will help solve our customers' exterior maintenance challenges. By applying our first-hand knowledge and insights, we used state-of-the-art technologies to create new industry standards with unparalleled resistance to dust penetration, easier application and maximum colour performance – we hope our customers enjoy protecting and beautifying their walls.”

Jotashield Eterna and Kanva are available in Jotun’s UAE stores, with the rest of the GCC and Egypt to follow by September 2023. For more information about the range: https://www.jotun.com/ae-en/decorative

About Jotun

Founded in 1926 in Sandefjord, south-eastern Norway, Jotun is one of the world’s biggest paint companies. Its products can be found on interior and outdoor walls in more than 100 countries around the world. With a long tradition of ground-breaking research and colour innovation, Jotun is renowned for both the aesthetics of its decorative paints and the protection and durability offered by its paints and coatings – which is why it has become the paint brand of choice for many of the world’s landmark buildings. As well as being one of the country’s industrial giants the company is actively involved with Norway’s creative scene and takes a leading role in design and interiors events and exhibitions worldwide.

jotun.com

