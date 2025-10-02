Multi-year collaboration between Honeywell and the airport operator to create nearly 50 new jobs in the region

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia: Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has today announced a multi-year collaboration agreement with global automation technology leader Honeywell, to streamline terminal operations at the Kingdom’s next-generation airport.

Under this agreement, Honeywell will deliver advanced building automation systems and services spanning building management, safety and security at RSI. These will help optimize the terminal’s operational performance and support RSI to deliver world-class services to the estimated 1 million-plus visitors it expects to accommodate by 2030.

The collaboration is also expected to create nearly 50 new jobs in the region, highlighting RSI’s commitment to creating opportunities, especially for local talent, alongside providing a seamless and innovative experience for guests traveling to and from The Red Sea destination.

Andrew Tyler-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said:

“Red Sea International Airport is designed as more than just a gateway - it’s an extension of the hospitality and innovation that defines The Red Sea destination. Our collaboration with Honeywell reflects that vision, as we integrate global expertise with daa International’s operational leadership to ensure our guests and airline partners experience a seamless, secure, and technologically advanced journey.”

Nabil Cheqroun, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell Building Automation in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), commented:

“This agreement underscores Honeywell’s commitment to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure transformation. By bringing our integrated, smart and secure systems to Red Sea International Airport, daa International will have the tools it needs to help deliver its mission of providing travellers and operators with world-class aviation facility.”

Under the stewardship of daa International, RSI continues its phased activation, with partnerships like these being critical in shaping the airport into a world-class hub. With Honeywell on board as a critical technology and services provider, RSI continues to focus on delivering a next-generation airport experience rooted in innovation, precision, and exceptional service.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination.

Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs.

RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.