Enova – a joint venture between Veolia and Majid Al Futtaim, and the regional leader in integrated energy services – appointed as General Facilities Management contractor for RSI, providing hard and soft facilities maintenance services across the airport.

In line with Veolia's Green Up strategic program and its decarbonization and resource preservation objectives, Enova will deploy sustainable solutions to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of infrastructure.

4-year contract to create almost 250 new jobs in the region.

The Red Sea: Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has signed a multi-year agreement with Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia and a regional leader in integrated energy and facilities management services, to become the airport’s General Facilities Maintenance contractor.

Under the agreement, Enova will take care of all key maintenance and support services across the airport. This includes conducting regular energy audits and indoor air quality assessments to enhance energy and water efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and ensure a comfortable, high-quality experience for all passengers and visitors.

The partnership will create around 250 new jobs in the region, supporting local employment and skills development.

Enova will introduce sustainable practices across the airport’s facilities, such as energy-saving solutions, eco-friendly waste management, and innovative maintenance approaches that help reduce the airport’s impact on the environment. Enova’s role will cover everything from technical maintenance and building systems to cleaning, landscaping, and waste management across both airside and landside areas of the airport.

With a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency, this collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for greener growth and development, while ensuring RSI continues to provide a welcoming, reliable, and world-class travel experience.

Andrew Tyler-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea International Airport, said: “Red Sea International Airport is more than just a transport hub: it’s designed to reflect the very best of hospitality and sustainability. Working with Enova allows us to combine daa International’s operational expertise with their facilities management know-how, making sure every part of the airport – from terminal upkeep to landscaping – delivers a smooth, and environmentally responsible experience for our guests.”

Renaud Capris, CEO of Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, said: “Red Sea International Airport sets a new standard for sustainable aviation, and we’re proud to partner with daa International which oversees operations at Red Sea International Airport, for this landmark project. Enova brings decades of experience in integrated energy and facilities management across 11 airports in the GCC. In line with Veolia's Green Up strategic program, our integrated approach combines energy efficiency with facilities management to reduce environmental impact. By combining smart systems, data-driven maintenance, and sustainable resource management, we will help RSI advance its carbon-neutral ambitions, strengthen operational performance, and support local talent development in line with Vision 2030.”

RSI continues to build partnerships that reinforce its role as a next-generation airport and a critical gateway to one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious tourism destinations. Enova’s involvement marks another important step in shaping the airport into a world-class hub. This agreement reflects Enova’s - which manages 11 airports across the GCC - ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s most significant infrastructure projects and delivering value through operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality. Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination. Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs. RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company. For more information about Red Sea International Airport, please visit: www.rsiairport.sa

About Enova

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 6,000 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region. Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. www.enova-me.com

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

Contact details

Ohoud M. Aljabr

Head of Marketing

Red Sea International Airport

+966 50 4201713

oaljabr@daai.ie