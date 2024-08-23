Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced the release of its fourth Annual Sustainability Report, publicly disclosing RSG’s and its subsidiaries’ key commitments and progress toward ESG goals. The report demonstrates that RSG is firmly on track to meet its principal objective of delivering a net conservation benefit of 30% by 2040.

RSG’s 2023 Annual Sustainability Report, which discloses the organization’s sustainability performance from January 1 – December 31, 2023, reflects the firm’s commitment to accountability and transparency, as it aims to establish new standards in global responsible development. The report details how the Group is monitoring and reporting against targets across environmental sustainability, social empowerment and governance, revealing strong progress across all categories.

“Our latest Annual Sustainability Report demonstrates that when we say we are committed to setting new standards in responsible development, we truly mean it. We are well on track to deliver a net conservation benefit of 30% by 2040 to the areas surrounding our destinations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“The work of our team across renewable energy, land and marine conservation and regeneration, social development and clean mobility is proof tourism development can be done another way. My hope is that the rest of the industry draws inspiration from our achievements and embeds regenerative principles into their own work.”

Some achievements highlighted within the report are:

Installing a total of 760,000 photovoltaic solar panels to power the first phase of the Group’s flagship destination, The Red Sea, which opened in 2023

Becoming the largest off-grid charging infrastructure operator in Saudi Arabia, with 150 electric vehicle charging stations and 82 electric vehicles

Intervening to protect and enhance environments and species, such as nurturing more than five million plants at the Red Sea Landscape Nursery since it was established

Preventing 46,350 tons of CO2 emissions through carbon reduction initiatives

Pledging a ‘Coral Commitment’, to protect and regenerate corals in the Red Sea and beyond, and pioneering work in coral cultivation led by marine life scientists

Transplanting 600,000 mangrove seedlings to four different sites in a dedicated Mangrove Nursery

Launching the Jewar app, a two-way communication channel for RSG to share news and opportunities with the local community, and for them to participate and share their views

Rolling out a volunteering program to encourage mangrove planting and beach clean-ups, with more than 200 participants

More than 3300 new employees, 50+ Elite Graduates and nearly 74,000 training hours delivered

Setting a new environmental benchmark with the highest-ever score for Platinum LEED for Cities and Communities certification for The Red Sea Master Plan Phase 1

Last year, The Red Sea welcomed its first guests, with three of its hotels now open. Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

A second destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, located further south will open in the coming weeks. AMAALA remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025, when the first eight resorts complete as part of Triple Bay phase one, along with Corallium and the iconic Yacht Club.

RSG’s Annual Sustainability Report 2023 has been developed in accordance with GRI Standards. It is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to increase tourism’s share of GDP to 10% and create 1.6 million jobs. The full report can be read in full at this link.