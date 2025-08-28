Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is collaborating with Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, on a new strategic partnership. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two travel and tourism powerhouses was signed during a ceremony at Red Sea International Airport (RSI), attended by John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, and Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

The agreement will see the companies supporting one another on brand and marketing activations leading to greater visibility and recognition for each, showcasing The Red Sea as a premier global destination for sustainable luxury, while positioning the Riyadh Air as the preferred choice for travelers coming to the Kingdom and from global destinations around the world. The agreement also paves the way for future cooperation, including improved connectivity to RSG’s world-class destinations. As part of this partnership, Riyadh Air guests will enjoy exclusive offers and packages at The Red Sea resorts.

“This collaboration with Riyadh Air is first and foremost about storytelling, combining our brands to amplify Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a renowned destination on the world stage. By sharing compelling content and campaigns, we’re not only increasing visibility but creating deeper emotional connections with global audiences. This is just the beginning. Today we welcomed Riyadh Air’s aircraft named Jamila. In the future we look forward to receiving a regular schedule of Riyadh Air flights to our destinations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “We’re thrilled to be putting ink to our partnership with Red Sea Global, where the two Saudi brands are creating impact in the travel sector. We’re elevating awareness of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea and over time, this foundation opens the door for deeper collaboration, including integrated travel experiences that bring the promise of regenerative tourism closer to global travelers.”

Set to launch services in 2025, Riyadh Air is committed to providing a world-class travel experience that greatly enhances connectivity to and from Riyadh with over 100 destinations globally by 2030.

The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023 and now has five resorts open. This includes Six Senses Southern Dunes, St. Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and RSG’s self-operated resorts Shebara and Desert Rock.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

