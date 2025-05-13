UAE: Red Planet, a UAE-based company committed to redefining the future of food security, is highlighting the transformative potential of advanced freeze-drying technology at the Saudi Food Show 2025, which takes place from May 12 to 14 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company is showcasing how this innovation can address the region’s evolving needs in food sustainability, long-term nourishment, and emergency preparedness.

The event provides a significant platform for Red Planet to present its high-quality products that remain fresh for up to 25 years without the use of artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours. Among the featured items are a wide range of nutritious, ready-made meals, including authentic Arabic dishes and flavours inspired by the distinct culinary traditions of the GCC region.

Red Planet’s participation marks a major milestone following its recent official brand launch in the UAE and signals its ongoing expansion into Saudi Arabia and other major regional markets. The Saudi Food Show 2025 brings together top global industry players to spotlight the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the food and beverage sector.

Jassim Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Planet, said:

“We are pleased to be participating in the Saudi Food Show 2025, a vital platform to emphasise the role of cutting-edge food technology in shaping a more secure and sustainable future. From disaster preparedness to space exploration, our products are engineered to deliver reliable nutrition whenever and wherever it’s needed. The response from potential partners across Saudi Arabia and the wider region has already been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to build strategic collaborations that will accelerate our mission of enhancing food resilience and accessibility across the Middle East and beyond.”

Throughout the exhibition, Red Planet is offering live product demonstrations and a buffet experience where attendees can sample its flavourful offerings. By utilising advanced freeze-drying techniques that remove over 95 per cent of moisture from food while preserving taste, nutritional value, and food safety, Red Planet delivers meals suitable for both daily use and critical, long-term storage scenarios.

Tailored to meet the unique needs of humanitarian organisations, armed forces, space agencies, and government entities, Red Planet’s products are made from fresh, natural sourced ingredients and are rigorously tested to meet exacting standards for taste, safety, and durability. The company also maintains robust maintenance protocols and is actively developing efficient distribution systems to ensure minimal downtime and reliable delivery across local and regional markets.

As Red Planet continues its growth journey, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine food preservation, enhance regional resilience, and empower global preparedness in an increasingly unpredictable world.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com