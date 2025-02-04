Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, today announced it has collaborated with leading digital financial services company neoleap, a subsidiary of Alrajhi Bank, one of the largest banks in Saudi Arabia, to create a new platform to bring innovative digital solutions to market faster and with enhanced security features.

Headquartered in Riyadh, neoleap is a Saudi fintech company that provides a suite of digital solutions for business needs. From the digital wallet to accepting payments through point of sales, restaurant solutions, payment gateway, and card issuing, neoleap’s mission is to enable businesses of any scale to conveniently manage their finances anytime and anywhere with a fingertip.

Staying ahead of competition and disruptors in the payments industry demands continuous improvement in time to market, quality of service and compliance with regulation and security standards such as PCI-DSS. Facing a monolithic development process, infrastructure availability and team availability challenges, neoleap looked for a modern application platform that could enable it to step up its business agility.

neoleap took part in an immersive Container Adoption Journey led by Red Hat Consulting on the planning, design and implementation of a new platform, tailored to neoleap’s unique challenges and objectives. This included a gap analysis of neoleap’s existing DevOps processes followed by the build and ongoing monitoring and optimisation of new processes. Applications are being modernized and migrated onto Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, with initial use cases including Payment Wallet and Unified Merchant Portal applications.

Combining the capabilities of Red Hat AMQ and Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, which includes Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and Red Hat Quay, with modern CI/CD processes, neoleap is able to streamline software development, with application deployment time reduced from days to minutes. This plays a role in delivering neoleap's services faster to its target market.

As neoleap looks to the future, it aims to enhance its technology operations through increased automation and is considering adopting Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as a cornerstone for its enterprise-wide automation strategy. Additionally, neoleap plans to expand its DevSecOps practices across the organization and develop a robust failover mechanism to strengthen its disaster recovery strategy, all with the support of Red Hat.

Supporting Quotes

Feras Al AlShaikh, Regional Director, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Northern Gulf and Levant, Red Hat

“We are pleased to support neoleap, which has innovation and customer experience front and center in its modernisation journey. A platform-based approach is fast becoming the payments paradigm thanks to the flexibility afforded by hybrid cloud infrastructure and neoleap is showing the way. Red Hat open hybrid cloud solutions are designed to enhance business agility, security, and scalability, which companies like neoleap require to stay competitive. Our collaboration with neoleap shows how the strategic application of modern technologies can drive significant improvements in speed and efficiency. We are excited to see neoleap continue to drive business value from its platform-based technology transformation.”

Amro Almunajjed, Head of Applications, neoleap:

“Our collaboration with Red Hat marks a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey against the backdrop of a highly dynamic and competitive industry. By understanding our challenges and how technology can deliver business impact, Red Hat has helped us become more efficient and agile and significantly reduce deployment times so that we can get new and better experiences to customers faster.”

Additional Resources

