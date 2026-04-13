Dubai, UAE – Red Bull Basement 2026 returns to the UAE, bringing together students and first-time entrepreneurs to develop and showcase innovative, early-stage business ideas. Delivered in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), MONIIFY, DIFC Innovation Hub, Microsoft and AMD, the global programme provides a platform for young talent to address real-world challenges through technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

The UAE National Finals will be hosted on April 28th 2026 at The Gate, DIFC, where selected finalists will present their ideas to a panel of expert judges, including Lana Sawiris – CEO of MONIIFY, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni - CEO of AI for Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Ahmad AlMheiri - Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) and Mohammad Alblooshi - CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub.

The ideas submission window closes on 14th April 2026, giving students and aspiring entrepreneurs a final opportunity to enter. Red Bull Basement continues to spotlight youth-driven innovation, supporting the next generation of founders and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for entrepreneurship and forward-thinking ideas.