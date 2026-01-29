Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Receiptable, a fintech that empowers retailers and financial institutions to drive higher customer engagement through frictionless digital receipts, today announced a new funding round led by 21 Ventures, with participation from Oraseya Capital, AngelsDeck VC and follow-on investment from existing backer Salica Investments.

The new capital will enable Receiptable to grow its product and engineering teams and accelerate commercial expansion with both major retail groups and payments acquirers across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Receiptable’s platform provides merchants across the region, from grocery and F&B to fashion, with a turnkey digital receipt solution that enables richer customer engagement, targeted offers and improved analytics, while helping to eliminate over one million kilometres of paper receipts produced in the GCC each year.

“We’re excited to back Receiptable as they expand across the Middle East,” said Jacob Isaev, General Partner at 21 Ventures. “Receiptable is tackling a structurally important gap in the payments stack. As the GCC accelerates toward cashless commerce and tighter data-privacy regimes, we predict acquirer level digital receipt rails will become fundamental to how merchants, banks, and consumers interact at checkout. Chris and the team, with their deep operational experience across payments and enterprise fintech, are best positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.”

“This significant new backing marks the start of an exciting 2026 for Receiptable as we launch our solutions with some of the region’s biggest retail groups and payments acquirers,” said Chris Purdie, Founder and CEO at Receiptable. “We will scale our local teams, deepen partnerships with retailers seeking a best-in-class checkout experience across all channels, and expand the rollout of our flagship OneTap Receipts product.”

Investor participation: 21 Ventures (Lead), Oraseya Capital (Participating), AngelsDeck VC (Participating), Salica (Follow-On).

About 21 Ventures

21VC is an early-stage fund backing ambitious builders across MENA and Southeast Asia. Focused on FinTech, AI, and Industrials, the fund leads Pre-Seed and Seed investment rounds, partnering closely with founders to help them scale category-defining companies.

About Receiptable

Receiptable unlocks the value of digital receipts for financial institutions and retailers throughout the MENA region. Its proprietary platform seamlessly embeds into merchants' existing point-of-sale technology to deliver receipts in real-time to consumers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and with offices in Dubai and Bahrain, the company helps merchants to better understand their customers, drive higher customer engagement and streamline their checkout.

