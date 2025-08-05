Manama, Bahrain — Reboot Coding Institute, the Kingdom’s largest tech hub and coding program focused on nurturing future tech talent, is strengthening its commitment to advancing Bahrain’s AI capabilities with two new initiatives designed to empower professionals and youth with future-ready skills.

Reboot will launch the AI Generalists Program this September, with the goal of training 1,000 individuals per year. The program is designed to equip Bahraini professionals with practical AI skills to enhance productivity, integrate AI tools into business operations, and drive innovation across sectors such as Industry & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Education, Start-Up, and Healthcare.

The course covers key topics such as AI-assisted automation, prompt engineering, ethical AI use, and hands-on applications in sectors like education, finance, and healthcare. Participants who complete the program will receive Ministry of Labor accredited certificates, gaining a competitive edge in an evolving job market.

Complementing this professional focus, Reboot will also lead the AI First Training Program at Youth City 2025, introducing young learners aged 15 and above to coding and generative AI through immersive, project-based workshops. Designed by 01Edu, the program will be the first of its kind to be conducted in the GCC, blending coding fundamentals with AI exploration in a gamified, collaborative learning environment. In just five days, participants will progress from no prior experience to creating functional web projects, developing teamwork and problem-solving skills, and understanding how AI can be used as a creative tool rather than a replacement for human effort.

These initiatives build on Reboot’s broader AI education framework, which also includes an AI Specialization Track within its flagship two-year coding program. This six-month, project-based deep dive takes learners through the full data science pipeline using Python, covering data analysis, machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning. Reboot’s impact is already evident through its growing community of graduates working as AI Engineers at leading organizations, including Raincode, where they build AI solutions for banks and companies across Europe; KPMG’s AI Department, contributing to enterprise and government-level AI and ML solutions; and Al Salam Bank, where they support the bank’s internal AI solutions team.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping every sector, and it’s crucial that Bahrain’s workforce is ready to lead, not just adapt. Through the AI Generalists Program and the AI First workshops at Youth City 2025, we’re making AI skills accessible to both professionals and the youth, helping them apply these tools ethically and effectively. Combined with our in-depth AI specialization track, we’re creating clear pathways for anyone to move from AI fundamentals to advanced applications that solve real-world challenges.” said Yanal Jallad, Reboot’s Managing Director.

These initiatives reaffirm Reboot Coding Institute’s role as a leading provider of future-focused tech education in Bahrain, bridging the gap between emerging technologies and real-world applications.

About Reboot Coding Institute

Reboot – Powered by 01Edu - is an on-campus coding school in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the purpose of establishing Bahrain as a hub for tech skills. The program delivers practical learning in a collaborative environment, situated in our state-of-the-art campus, in which graduates of the program will enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired & well-paid position. Reboot01’s innovative two-year program gives students real world skills through collaborative, project-based applied learning that ensures every student becomes a problem-solver ready for a career in tech even before graduating.