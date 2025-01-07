MANAMA, Bahrain: Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), a leading coding institute in Bahrain, is setting new benchmarks in the Kingdom’s tech landscape. Powered by the global educational platform 01Edu and launched in partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), Reboot is reshaping the regional tech ecosystem by cultivating top-tier talent.

Reboot01’s two-year program produces mid-to-senior-level full-stack developers equipped with specialized skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and FinTech. In December, Reboot achieved a milestone with a student base of approximately 400, 34% of whom are women. Its inclusive approach empowers individuals from various backgrounds to transition into tech careers, fostering curiosity, adaptability, and determination.

Aligned with Bahrain’s National Economic Recovery Plan and Vision 2030, Reboot bridges the gap between education and employment through partnerships with over 20 industry leaders. These collaborations offer students access to paid internships, job opportunities, and industry-driven projects, ensuring graduates are production-ready.

Managing Director Yanal Jallad remarked, “As Bahrain solidifies its position as a regional hub for tech talent, Reboot is proud to contribute to this transformation. By cultivating a new generation of developers and fostering international partnerships, we are advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy and reinforcing its reputation as a hub for talent and opportunity.”

Reboot’s recent partnerships include Swedish firm Raincode, which established its developer hub in Bahrain and plans to hire 80 Reboot-trained engineers by the end of 2025. Additionally, Reboot partnered with Bahrain FinTech Bay to launch the MENA Innovation Academy (MENA-IA), with the first course, ‘Artificial Intelligence in FinTech’, commencing January 5th and delivered by a visiting professor from the prestigious UC Berkeley.

Employers are increasingly recognizing Reboot01 students for their technical acumen and adaptability. Many students secured roles at leading companies such as Raincode, ila Bank, Array Innovation, and Flooss, even before completing the program. Additionally, an assessment of Reboot talents by Raincode, using the Scandinavian-based Alva Labs platform, showed their technical proficiency exceeded European benchmarks.

Connor de Freene, Managing Director of Raincode, commented, “Reboot01 talents bring a fresh perspective and innovative mindset that aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of the tech industry. Their ability to tackle challenges head-on and deliver results has made them invaluable contributors to the success of our developer hub in Bahrain. Reboot is undoubtedly setting a new benchmark in talent development, and we are excited to strengthen our collaboration further.”

Recent additions to Reboot’s dynamic curriculum include a Java specialization for banking and healthcare industries and short courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Cloud DevOps. These programs equip students to tackle advanced challenges such as building machine learning tools and obtaining cloud certifications for platforms like AWS, Oracle, and Azure.

The selection pool for Reboot01’s upcoming cohort will begin on 12th January 2025, offering aspiring developers an opportunity to join the next wave of Bahrain’s digital transformation.