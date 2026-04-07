Dubai, UAE: Reach, Dubai’s most prolific 360-marketing company, has announced the signing of renowned German-Arab influencer, Tasnim Zeitoun, to its talent division, further reinforcing its commitment to representing influential voices that resonate across the region and beyond.

At a time when industries continue to navigate uncertainty, the importance of authentic representation remains stronger than ever. Brands are increasingly turning to trusted talent to connect with audiences in meaningful ways and Reach continues to lead this space by aligning with creators who deliver both impact and relatability.

Tasnim Zeitoun has built a loyal and engaged following through her hilarious and relatable content, boasting more than 900,000 followers on Instagram and 370,000 on TikTok. Best known for her humorous skits, she offers an honest and entertaining glimpse into her life, marriage and motherhood. Beyond content creation, Tasnim is also an entrepreneur, with her own haircare line and a growing portfolio of business ventures.

Tasnim Zeitoun, influencer, said: “I’m incredibly excited to join Reach and be part of a team that not only feels like family, but understands the value of authentic storytelling. During times like these, staying connected to audiences in a genuine way is more important than ever and I’m looking forward to creating impactful campaigns with brands that align with my voice and values.”

Ihab Ghazal, CEO and Founder of Reach, commented: “Bringing Tasnim into the Reach family is a natural step for us. She represents the kind of talent that audiences trust and engage with and in today’s landscape, that authenticity is invaluable. Even amid ongoing challenges, brands recognise the need to invest in strong voices that can cut through the noise and create lasting connections.”

This latest partnership reflects Reach’s continued momentum through challenging times as it expands its portfolio of influential talent, while delivering campaigns that resonate and achieve tangible success.

To find out more about Reach and its 360-degree marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is an agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

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