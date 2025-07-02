Dubai, UAE: Reach, the leading 360-marketing agency in Dubai, has announced the exclusive signing of Arab automotive content creator, Sara Gazioglu, to its ever-growing talent division.

Known across the region for her passion for cars, Sara Gazioglu has become the foremost influential female Arab voice in the automotive space, combining expert insights with engaging and relatable content. Whether she’s reviewing the latest supercar or getting her hands dirty in the garage, Sara has become the go-to account.

With more than 400,000 engaged followers, Sara is not only shaping conversations around cars but also embarking on an exciting new personal journey, as she prepares to welcome her first baby boy.

Ihab Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Reach, commented: "Sara is a unique voice in the region and one we can’t wait to champion. She has already achieved so much and it’s an honour to exclusively represent her as she gears up for this next chapter in both her professional and personal life. Brands can expect full-throttle impactful collaborations powered by authenticity, creativity and a true love for the automotive world."

As part of the exclusive deal, Reach will manage all brand partnerships, media engagements and collaborations for Sara, with a focus on aligning her with premium automotive, lifestyle and now, of course, family-friendly brands across the Middle East.

Sara Gazioglu, Automotive Content Creator, said: “Cars have always been my passion, but connecting with people through them is what truly drives me. I’m so excited to be joining the Reach family as I take on this next chapter, both on the road and in life. With a baby boy on the way and so many incredible opportunities ahead, I couldn’t ask for a better team to support the ride.”

To find out more about Reach and its marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is an agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

