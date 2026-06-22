Dubai, UAE: Reach, one of the MENA region's leading marketing and influencer agencies, has announced the promotion of Carine Stouhi to the role of General Manager. In her new position, Stouhi will oversee the agency's Influencer Marketing and Social Marketing divisions, driving strategic growth and operational excellence as the business continues its rapid growth across the region.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for both Stouhi and Reach, reflecting the agency's continued expansion and its commitment to nurturing talent from within. Since joining Reach in 2023 as an Influencer Marketing Executive, Stouhi has demonstrated commercial acumen and a deep understanding of the evolving digital landscape. Her ability to build meaningful relationships with both creators and brands, combined with her strategic vision, saw her quickly rise through the ranks before being promoted to Head of Talent, where she successfully led the agency's talent management division.

Throughout her tenure, Stouhi has played a pivotal role in strengthening Reach's position as a market leader, helping to grow its influencer network, expand client partnerships and deliver impactful campaigns for some of the region's most recognised brands. Her leadership has been instrumental in developing and managing a diverse portfolio of talent while fostering a collaborative and high-performing team culture.

As General Manager, Stouhi will be responsible for leading the agency's day-to-day operations, identifying new business opportunities and ensuring continued excellence across Reach’s diverse offerings. She will also play a key role in shaping the agency's long-term vision as Reach continues its ambitious growth across the region.

The promotion comes during a period of significant expansion for Reach, which continues to deliver integrated marketing solutions for major regional and international brands including Noon, Evian, Keeta and Casio. The agency's influencer roster has also grown significantly, representing some of the Middle East's most influential content creators, including Chafic Yactine, Remi E. Salloum, Zainab Al Sawalhi and Mais Mustafa.

Ihab Ghazel, CEO and Founder of Reach, said: “Since joining the team, Carine has become integral to to Reach’s exceptional success. She has consistently exceeded expectations and played a vital role in the agency's growth. We are delighted to appoint her as General Manager and are confident she will continue to elevate Reach as we reach this exciting new chapter.”

To find out more about Reach and its 360-degree marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is a leading 360-marketing agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai and with agencies across the Middle East, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

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