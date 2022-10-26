Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and a consortium of French engineering companies Setec, Egis and Assystem (SEA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 6th edition of the FII announcing a reinforced partnership, supporting the infrastructure development of AlUla.

The MoU that was signed by RCU’s CEO, Amr AlMadani, and Egis’ Middle East CEO, Alaa AbuSiam, adds to SEA’s current scope of work, intending to create AlUla’s Infrastructure Capital Investment Unit. This will include: developing and successfully completing the entire infrastructure development cycle of AlUla, the preparation of high-quality and performing operation and maintenance activities, and developing professional capabilities. In addition, it includes implementing innovative, digital and world-class practices, tools and methodologies servicing performance and timely infrastructure delivery with AlUla’s sustainability ambition at the core.

“The strengthening of RCU’s partnership with SEA gives us a platform to further plan and deliver the next stage of AlUla’s development. The newly expanded MoU will allow AlUla to continue its upwards trajectory of sustainable growth as it evolves into the world’s largest Living Museum and the beating heart of business, culture, and tourism for the north-west Arabia region and beyond,” said Amr AlMadani, CEO of RCU.

Over the past two years and to date, the Egis-led consortium, SEA, has successfully facilitated and structured the development of AlUla’s infrastructure. More recently, a notable major milestone includes the inauguration of a new airport facility. Considering this success and the rapid progress, RCU has chosen to enhance the cooperation with SEA to roll out AlUla’s infrastructure program for the next ten years.

“Today’s agreement further deepens the partnership and commitment between our consortium and RCU in reaching their ambition of making AlUla a global tourist destination. We are excited to announce the establishment of the JV of three well-known and highly regarded firms, Egis, Setec and Assystem, to demonstrate our commitment to the development of AlUla,” said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group, on behalf of the SEA JV.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region with 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.

