Raya Electronics, a subsidiary of Raya Trade and operating under Raya Holding for Financial Investments, reaffirmed its longstanding strategic partnership with Lexmark, a global leader in printing solutions. This partnership continues to play a pivotal role in empowering Egypt's business sectors with cutting-edge technological advancements, delivering cost-effective solutions, fosters governance initiatives, and enhances operational efficiency across institutions.

The success of this partnership and the growing adoption of Lexmark’s printers and solutions in the Egyptian market were celebrated during a joint event held by both companies in Cairo on Wednesday, April 23.

Reflecting on this occasion, Sinan Emon, Managing Director of Lexmark in EMEA, stated, "We take immense pride in our enduring partnership with Raya Electronics, a pioneer in enhancing the impact of our solutions across Egyptian and regional markets. Raya's unparalleled commitment to delivering our latest technological innovations has empowered organizations to achieve exceptional efficiency and productivity while substantially reducing costs."

He added, "While Lexmark continues to invest significant efforts into developing technologies tailored to meet global market demands and anticipate future needs, Raya Electronics plays a pivotal role in realizing our vision of expanding Lexmark's footprint across the Middle East and North Africa by effectively delivering these advanced technologies to the Egyptian market. Raya's dedication to supporting businesses with innovative solutions solidifies its position as a trusted strategic partner, enabling Lexmark to meet its goals of providing sustainable, cutting-edge solutions to customers, driving growth, and optimizing operational performance in the region."

Bassem Megahed, CEO of Raya Trade, emphasized: "Our extended strategic partnership with Lexmark reflects a shared vision of innovation and efficiency. It aims to create a lasting, positive impact in the field of printing and technical services, focusing on operational excellence, cost optimization, and adherence to governance principles for our clients. By offering advanced solutions tailored to customers' needs, our collaboration continues to strengthen its leading position in both Egyptian and regional markets."

He added: "We commend the consistent evolution of technological solutions provided by our strategic partner Lexmark, particularly in response to the growing demand for enhanced operational efficiency and cost reduction, while ensuring the highest levels of data security and performance optimization. Lexmark's solutions have proven highly effective in elevating Egypt's business environment. As Raya Electronics—a longstanding success partner to central institutions in both the public and private sectors for over 25 years and the leading provider of electronic devices and IT solutions in the Egyptian business market—we are proud to work with Lexmark in bringing advanced technological solutions to Egypt's business sector."

Recently, Lexmark launched an updated range of innovative solutions, including the new 9-Series printers, designed to efficiently meet even the most challenging printing requirements of organizations of all sizes. These advancements simplify workflows, boost operational efficiency, and cut costs for businesses.

For more than 25 years, Raya Electronics has built a robust customer base of more than 500 institutions, including leading corporations, government ministries, sovereign entities, banks, educational and cultural organizations, energy companies, tourism firms, and modern residential developments. This broad trust highlights Raya's capability to implement complex printing projects in sensitive work environments requiring the utmost levels of efficiency, security, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Furthermore, Raya offers Managed Print Solutions (MPS) that streamline institutional printing operations through centralized device management. This approach reduces operational costs, boosting productivity, and ensures superior data security. Beyond delivering Lexmark’s cutting-edge technologies, Raya provides flexible financial models, including leasing models and cost-saving packages tailored to clients’ needs, enabling businesses to achieve higher returns on investment and greater efficiency in managing operational expenses. Additionally, Raya ensures continuous support with comprehensive after-sales services and technical assistance, solidifying its reputation as a dependable partner for major technical projects demanding high accuracy and reliability.