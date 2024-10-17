Dubai: Ray-Ban has opened the first-ever store at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 3. Featuring the latest in store design and cutting-edge digital elements, the new outlet opened its doors in October, bringing Ray-Ban's unique identity to the world’s busiest international hub.

This is the second Ray-Ban store in the world to introduce an engraving machine capable of customising not just the cases, but the frames as well — an offering that allows customers to add a personal touch to their eyewear, enhancing the shopping experience.

At 60 square metres, the store boasts Ray-Ban’s latest retail concept, incorporating striking LED screens on both sides of the entrance and an LED-covered ceiling, designed to captivate the attention of travellers as they pass through the terminal. The design concept also features Ray-Ban’s innovative “Boxes” wall units, where each pair of sunglasses is individually backlit, maximising visibility and showcasing the craftsmanship of the brand’s pieces.

Commemorating DXB’s 64th anniversary with an exclusive collection

The store’s grand opening coincides with DXB’s 64th anniversary. To mark this occasion, Ray-Ban has released a dedicated collection as part of its Ray-Ban Change collection, featuring transitioning lenses that adapt to light conditions.

Each piece in this unique collection is engraved with a unique number from 1 to 64, and the frames incorporate the airport’s signature branding colours, making them a true collector’s item for travellers passing through DXB.

Wide range of iconic Ray-Ban styles and innovations

The store offers a comprehensive assortment of Ray-Ban’s most iconic styles, including Aviator, Wayfarer, and Clubmaster, the Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari range, as well as the latest Ray-Ban Reverse collection, which features the brand’s revolutionary concave lenses designed to fit all face shapes for optimal comfort. The Middle Eastern special and limited-edition models of Ray-Ban Reverse will also be available, catering to both local and international visitors.

Enrico Camassa, General Manager of EssilorLuxottica Chalhoub Retail, commented: “We are thrilled to bring Ray-Ban’s distinctive design and innovation to Dubai International, a premier travel hub and the world’s busiest airport in 2023 in terms of international traffic. This new store provides a unique shopping experience for travellers, offering them the opportunity to explore Ray-Ban’s iconic collections while personalising their purchases with our exclusive engraving machine. It is a true milestone for Ray-Ban in the travel retail space.”

With its strategic location in Terminal 3, also the hub of Dubai’s Emirates airline, the store aims to serve millions of international passengers annually. With its dynamic environment and innovative product offerings, the store is set to become a must-visit destination for eyewear enthusiasts and style-conscious travellers alike.

