Dubai, UAE - Rasmala, a leading alternative investment firm, announced the successful investments of three major assets in the UK for its Rasmala Long Income Fund. The acquisitions include the Asda supermarket in Gillingham (Dorset), the Travelodge hotel in Kingston Upon Thames, and the Quora Retail Park in Doncaster, reinforcing its strategic focus on essential retail and long-income assets that can deliver stable, inflation-linked returns for investors.

The ASDA supermarket in Gillingham is an essential retail asset that integrates with the digital economy, offering ‘Click & Collect’ and ‘Home Delivery’ services to cater to the growing demand for convenient shopping experiences. This reflects Gulf investors’ increasing interest in stable, global assets that hedge against regional market fluctuations.

The Travelodge hotel in Kingston Upon Thames is leased on a long-term, inflation-linked agreement. The property also offers future potential for alternative uses, such as co-living or student accommodation, which enhances its long-term value. These investments support regional economic initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, by providing investors with access to diversified international assets that contribute to economic diversification.

Similarly, the Quora Retail Park in Doncaster, leased primarily to Aldi and B&M Retail, benefits from long-term, inflation-linked income, reflecting Rasmala’s combination of local expertise and global reach.

Rasmala’s acquisitions of these assets highlights its expertise in high-quality cross-border UK real estate investments, creating unique opportunities for investors in the Gulf to participate in high-yield investments. By securing these assets, Rasmala continues to build a diversified portfolio that delivers both income stability and growth potential.

“These strategic acquisitions are aligned with Rasmala’s long-term approach to investing in income-generating assets with the potential for significant long-term capital appreciation,” said Zak Hydari, Group CEO of Rasmala Holdings.

For more information about Rasmala’s investment strategies and portfolio, visit www.Rasmala.com.

About Rasmala:

Rasmala is an independent provider and manager of alternative investment products, serving Gulf-based investors, including pension funds, family offices, corporates, endowments and financial institutions.

Rasmala Investment Bank Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rasmala Holdings, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”). It is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”).