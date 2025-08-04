Dubai, UAE – Rasmala Investment Bank Limited (“Rasmala”), one of the leading Dubai-based alternative investment managers, announces the successful completion of its ground-up investment in a cutting-edge logistics facility in Almelo, Netherlands.

Built over 15 months, the project delivers a large, robotics-enabled distribution centre, built-to-suit, for a global outdoor fashion brand. This is Rasmala’s third investment in the Netherlands, expanding Rasmala's European logistics portfolio with a de-risked, income-generating asset. The project demonstrates Rasmala’s capabilities to actively create value in cross-border investments.

“Delivering bespoke structures that help our clients achieve their investment objectives has been a key guiding principle of Rasmala for 25 years. This is a high-quality asset that benefits from a long-term, inflation-protected lease with a reputable tenant, offering a stable return, coupled with capital preservation,” said Ali Taqi, Rasmala’s Deputy CEO.

Project Highlights:

Asset Value: €38M+ prime logistics facility

€38M+ prime logistics facility Size: Approx. 312,000 sq. ft. with 25m height

Approx. 312,000 sq. ft. with 25m height Lease: 15-year term for a NYSE-listed global tenant, CPI-indexed rent

15-year term for a NYSE-listed global tenant, CPI-indexed rent Location: XL Business Park, Almelo, a key European logistics corridor

The facility comprises a warehouse, an office, and a mezzanine area, with a total of 118 parking spaces. With advanced automation capabilities, the building achieved BREEAM Very Good certification and serves as a strategic EMEA distribution hub for its global tenant. The property is beside another Rasmala-managed warehouse leased to the same tenant.

Rasmala co-developed the site with GARBE Industrial Real Estate Netherlands from project inception, alongside the main contractor, Systabo. The team successfully navigated the complex cross-border structuring, regulatory, and development risks, actively managing the development process to ensure the timely delivery of a tailor-made facility that meets the sophisticated requirements of modern logistics.

The successful completion reinforces Rasmala's unique capability among regional asset managers in originating and developing greenfield real estate investments in some of the most desirable European investment destinations.

About Rasmala: Operating from Dubai with global reach, Rasmala is an independent provider and manager of alternative investment products, serving Gulf-based investors, including pension funds, family offices, corporates, endowments, and financial institutions. Rasmala Investment Bank Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rasmala Investment Holdings Limited. It is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”).

Media Contact

Tim Hydari

Senior Executive, Branding and Investor Communications

+971 56 406 6180

tim.hydari@rasmala.com