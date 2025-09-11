Doha, Qatar – [11 September 2025] – Rasmal Ventures, a Qatar-based leading venture capital fund with backing from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), proudly announced its investment in NEXX, a a dual-headquartered Hong Kong and Qatar-based AI-driven logistics technology company, during the 10th Belt & Road Summit held in Hong Kong from the 10 – 11 September.

The investment marks a strategic milestone for Rasmal Ventures, the first Qatar-headquartered VC fund, and reflects its mission to bring transformative global innovation into Qatar. As Rasmal Venture’s first commitment to a Hong Kong tech startup, the partnership highlights Qatar’s emergence as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and high-growth ventures. It also aligns with Rasmal Venture’s broader ambition to position Qatar as a platform for meaningful collaboration between Asia and the Middle East; anchoring innovation within the country while connecting it to global opportunities.

Since its establishment in 2023 under the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Rasmal Ventures has rapidly become a key pillar of Qatar’s innovation economy. With the launch of its Rasmal Innovation Fund I and strategic backing from QIA’s $1B Fund of Funds, Rasmal Ventures has made notable strides in supporting high-growth technology ventures across borders. Its prestigious local partnerships with Sidra Medicine and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) underscore its deep-rooted commitment to empowering Qatar’s tech ecosystem, reflecting the nation’s broader ambition to emerge as a hub for global innovation and collaboration.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mrs. Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures and Mr. Hui Ka Oscar, CEO of NEXX Group; and the event was honored by the presence of Her Excellency Ms. Sheikha Noora Khalifa Al-Thani, Consul General of the State of Qatar to Hong Kong as well as Mr. Nicholas Ho, Commissioner of the Belt and Road Office of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Mrs. Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures, stated: " We believe the cross-regional connection between China’s leading tech entrepreneurs and the GCC can unlock tremendous growth and value on both sides, and we are positioned to enable the building of this bridge. NEXX stood out as an impressive example that embodies this vision."

Mr. Hui Ka Oscar, CEO of NEXX Group, added: "These developments demonstrate our commitment to building a world-class organization that can effectively bridge Chinese technological innovation with Middle Eastern market opportunities."

As part of its regional growth, NEXX has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Al-Derbasti, Executive Vice President of Offshore & Marine at Milaha, as Co-founder of NEXX Middle East—reinforcing its vision of combining global experience with deep local insight.

-END-

About Rasmal:

Rasmal Ventures is Qatar’s first independent venture capital fund, with a regional presence across the MENA region. The firm invests in high-potential technology startups and supports top entrepreneurs, including international companies expanding into the MENA market.

Focused primarily on Series A and Series B stage startups, Rasmal Ventures also selectively invests in Pre-Series A and later-stage ventures. While sector-agnostic, the firm has expertise in healthtech, fintech, B2B SaaS, supply chain logistics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rasmal Ventures thrives on embracing the fast pace of technological evolution and is committed to learning and exploring new sectors alongside visionary entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.rasmalventures.com/en

About NEXX:

NEXX is an AI-driven logistics company bridging China and the MENA region. Through its Agentic AI platform and logistics technology, NEXX enhances supply chain performance, optimizes warehouse operations across the MENA market, and enables intelligent, cross-border logistics coordination.

For more information, visit www.nexx-global.com