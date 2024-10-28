Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Rashid AlZayani Foundation has officially launched its sixth annual “Re-Use” campaign, aimed at raising awareness about consumption habits and encouraging donations of unwanted household items to support underprivileged families in Bahrain.

In its previous years, the campaign has successfully helped over 3,000 individuals and this year it hopes to extend its reach even further. A key objective of the campaign is to promote responsible consumption and reducing unnecessary spending and encouraging people to reflect on items they no longer need that could benefit others.

This year’s initiative will feature recycling workshops held at the Rashid AlZayani Majlis at 6:30 PM. The first workshop, focusing on plastic recycling, will be led by Sara Albana- founder of Upcycled Bahrain, on 29th October 2024. The second workshop will be presented by the fashion stylist Fatima Akbar, who will discuss fast fashion and clothes recycling on November 5, 2024. The workshops are free of charge and are open for the public.

Those who are interested can contribute and donate items at the Rashid AlZayani Majlis in AlHala, Muharraq until 20th November 2024. Accepted items include clothes, toys, books, stationery, electrical appliances, and any household items in good condition.

For inquiries and heavy items pickup, you can contact the organizing team