RAK Digital Assets Oasis signs Memorandum of Understanding with HBAR Foundation in efforts to fuel the digital economy on Hedera network

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world’s first and only free zone dedicated to global digital and virtual assets companies, and The HBAR Foundation are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The HBAR Foundation will support RAK DAO ecosystem members to leverage the power of blockchain and build economies and applications on Hedera, the most used enterprise-grade public network.

This marks RAK DAO’s first operational relationship, bringing together the expertise and resources of both companies to provide direct and streamlined access to benefits within the Hedera ecosystem. These include a comprehensive grant program, financial backing processes, specialized expert support across technology, marketing and business development, and support to scale adoption and innovation of new ideas in the Web3 space.

“By creating and enabling the world’s first licensed Web3 ecosystem, we are facilitating the seamless exchange of information, connecting businesses across sectors, and paving the way for synergistic relationships to flourish. Together, we are unlocking a world of new possibilities, empowering entrepreneurs, and propelling innovation forward,” says His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK DAO. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to driving sustainable growth and shaping a future where Ras Al Khaimah emerges as a global leader in the digital economy.”

Together, RAK DAO and The HBAR Foundation will spearhead various initiatives in the Digital Assets Oasis ecosystem, including regular startup and scale-up pitching sessions, opportunities to connect with partners and investors, and explore avenues to launch joint projects such as venture studios or accelerators.

The HBAR Foundation grantees will also benefit from discounted set-up and licensing packages to establish themselves in RAK DAO, as well as access to effective banking solutions available to all members of the ecosystem. Both companies will work together dynamically to foster collaboration, fuel innovation, overcome barriers, and empower entrepreneurs in their journey to build the future of Web3 and blockchain technology.

"The United Arab Emirates has established itself as a dynamic hub for Web3 innovation, magnetizing global enterprises and top-tier talent. We eagerly anticipate joining forces to pioneer the future of the emerging technologies landscape,” says Shayne Higdon, CEO of the HBAR Foundation. “Through this exclusive relationship between The HBAR Foundation grantees and RAK DAO, we're honored to provide grantees with greater access to the UAE whilst working together to establish RAK DAO as a major hub for the Web3 and digital assets sector."

This instrumental relationship between RAK DAO and The HBAR Foundation represents a transformative step forward for the Web3 and blockchain technology landscape. By combining their expertise, resources, and networks, the two companies are poised to drive innovation and empower entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life at an unprecedented scale.

About Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO):

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) is a dedicated Free Zone established to support and nurture virtual assets companies. Situated in the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of opening and operating virtual assets companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.

About The HBAR Foundation:

Founded in 2021, the HBAR Foundation fuels the development of the Hedera ecosystem by providing grants and other resources to developers, startups, and organizations that seek to launch decentralized applications in DeFi, NFTs, CBDCs, ESGs, and other sectors.

In addition to providing funding through a streamlined grant process, The HBAR Foundation acts as an integrated force multiplier through expert support across technical, marketing, business development, and other operations that are required to scale. For information about the HBAR Foundation, please visit us at www.hbarfoundation.org.