Dubai, UAE: Raqmiyat, a leading system integrator and digital enabler, and Bluering, a renowned financial technology company that delivers Credit Automation and Credit Risk solutions to the global banking and financial sector, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge Digital Lending Solutions to banks across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This collaboration aims to revolutionize the lending landscape by leveraging innovative technology, enhanced customer experiences, and streamlined processes.

The partnership between Raqmiyat and Bluering brings together the complementary strengths of both companies. Raqmiyat's extensive expertise in digital transformation and technology solutions, combined with Bluering's deep understanding of financial technology and lending platforms, sets the stage for a truly transformative offering in the banking sector.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, banks are increasingly seeking ways to improve their lending processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver personalized customer experiences. The collaboration between Raqmiyat and Bluering addresses these challenges head-on, enabling banks in the UAE and KSA regions to leverage advanced digital lending solutions that streamline loan origination, underwriting, and disbursement processes while minimizing risk and maximizing profitability.

The Digital Lending Solutions offered through this partnership will empower banks to make data-driven decisions, automate manual processes, and provide a seamless borrower experience. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, banks can gain deeper insights into customer behavior, improve credit risk assessments, and expedite loan approvals. The result is a more efficient lending process that accelerates time-to-market, reduces costs, and drives customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to partner with Raqmiyat and leverage their expertise in the region," said Mazen Ghossainy, Chief Operating Officer of Bluering. "Their deep understanding of the market and established relationships with key players will enable us to bring our digital lending solutions to a wider audience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bluering in bringing Digital Lending Solutions to banks in the UAE and KSA region," said Bahaa Eddine Al Indary, General Manager at Raqmiyat. "This strategic alliance allows us to combine our strengths and expertise to deliver innovative technology solutions that will reshape the lending landscape. Together, we will empower banks to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth."

The partnership between Raqmiyat and Bluering is a testament to their commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation within the banking sector. Together, they are ready to support banks in the UAE and KSA region in their quest to provide superior lending experiences, bolster operational efficiency, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Raqmiyat

Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure. Raqmiyat has over 450+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Microsoft, OutSystems, eMudhra, Software AG, Yellow.ai, and SAS to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at https://raqmiyat.com/

About Bluering

A FinTech Company specialized in providing Digital Lending and Credit Risk Solutions for banks and financial institutions helping them maintain full control over their credit management process and comply with internal and external regulations & policies.

Since 2007, Bluering has helped banks, microfinance institutions, and neobanks automate and streamline their lending procedures through comprehensive, no-code, and white-label digital lending solutions. With a quick implementation in less than 4 months, lenders benefit from rapid loan processing and an excellent lending experience. Know more about Bluering at https://bluering.com/

