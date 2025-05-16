Rapid Access, a Loxam company and the market leader in powered access solutions in the Middle East, has officially inaugurated its new regional headquarters—a strategic move that reinforces its commitment to safety, innovation, customer service, and operational excellence.

As part of the Loxam Group, Europe’s largest equipment rental provider, Rapid Access plays a key role in expanding the group’s footprint across the Middle East. The new location serves as a central hub to support operations across multiple countries in the region, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver industry-leading powered access solutions to its customers.

"Loxam’s strong global foundation empowers us to grow with confidence in the Middle East. This new head office marks an exciting chapter in Rapid Access’ journey—demonstrating our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering the highest standards in safety and service," said Waleed Isaac, Managing Director of Rapid Access (Middle East & International).

With over 25 years in the business, Rapid Access continues to lead the powered access rental market in the region, offering a comprehensive fleet of boom lifts, scissor lifts, and specialty access equipment. The new facility strengthens the company’s ability to serve core sectors such as construction, aviation, oil & gas, events, and infrastructure, while supporting its forward-looking approach to fleet management, technical support, and safety-focused training.

The opening of the new headquarters underscores Loxam’s confidence and investment in the region, further reinforcing Rapid Access’s position as the region’s trusted leader in powered access.

About Rapid Access

Rapid Access is the Middle East's market leader in powered access solutions, offering a comprehensive range of equipment and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With eleven depots and a fleet of over 4,500 machines, Rapid Access is dedicated to providing reliable, safe, and efficient access solutions. It operates in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

About Loxam

LOXAM is the French and European leader in equipment and tool rental for public works, construction, industry, green spaces, events and services. Ranked 4th worldwide, the Group generated revenues of 2.6 billion euros in 2024 and can count on the expertise and commitment of its 11,900 employees in over 1,120 branches in 30 countries.

Firmly committed to the energy transition in industry and construction, LOXAM has been contributing to the development of a circular economy since its creation in 1967, and places CSR at the heart of its development model and growth. Its strategy of greening its fleet is supported by the European Investment Bank, and its CSR policy has been rated a “Top-rated company” by the Sustainalytics rating agency. LOXAM was associated with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an Official Supporter.